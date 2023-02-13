Mars makers fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mars Wrigley, makers of Snickers and other sweets, has been fined after workers had to be rescued from a vat of chocolate.

US workplace safety regulators have issued one of the confectionary company’s factory a fine of more than $14,500 (£12,000), after two workers fell into a batching tank, used to mix ingredients, with both requiring hospital treatment.

Workers fell into a vat used to make Dove chocolate, a brand sold in the US. In the UK and elsewhere, Dove is sold as Galaxy.

Two dozen rescuers responded, cutting a hole into the bottom of the partly-full tank to get them out and they were both transported to hospital, one by helicopter, according to local reports. It was not clear how they fell into the tank.

The incident took place in a factory based in the city of Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania in June 2022 and involved contractors who were doing maitenance work on the tanks who did not work full-time for the factory.

Regulators the Occupatonal Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the fine- and in a report about the incident labelled it as “serious”. It said the workers were hired to clean tanks, and were not provided with proper safety training.

It said: “They employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognised hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”

“The employer did not ensure that the employee had the knowledge of the type and magnitude of the energy for the task,” OSHA continued, adding: “The host employer did not provide the outside employer with the correct energy control procedure or work authorisation permit.”

In a statement issued to Associated Press, a representative for Mars Wrigley said they welcomed the outcome of the investigation.

“The safety of our associates and outside contractors is a top priority for our business,” said the spokesperson.

“As always, we appreciate [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s] collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review.”

Mars and Wrigley merged in 2008. In addition to Dove, the company produces sweets such as M&Ms, Snickers and Twix.

The Independent has contacted Mars Wrigley to comment further on this story.