Three people were killed and four wounded after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.

The male suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was hospitalised.

“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia Machine Inc., 12912 Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, for reports of an active shooter,” the department stated.

“Units immediately responded and located 4 victims, 3 of which were deceased at the scene and one who was critically injured. The suspect fled the scene prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival.

“The description was quickly released to additional responding units and the suspect vehicle was encountered by Maryland State Police in the area of Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road, gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the Trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment. “

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.