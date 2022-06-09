Maryland mass shooting - live: Three dead and four wounded at manufacturing facility
Three people were killed and four wounded after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities say.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.
The male suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said.
The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was hospitalised.
“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia Machine Inc., 12912 Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, for reports of an active shooter,” the department stated.
“Units immediately responded and located 4 victims, 3 of which were deceased at the scene and one who was critically injured. The suspect fled the scene prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival.
“The description was quickly released to additional responding units and the suspect vehicle was encountered by Maryland State Police in the area of Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road, gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the Trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment. “
Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.
US Senator comments on shooting
“I’m closely monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg, and my office has reached out to local officials to learn more and to offer our support,” tweeted US Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a Democrat.
Maryland governor says three killed in shooting
Larry Hogan spoke to reporters and said that “my understanding is that there are potentially three people killed.”
Shooting took place at Columbia Machine
According to their website Columbia Machine is a company that offers “complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries.”
ATF Baltimore responding to Maryland shooting
Law enforcement give details on shooting
“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2.30 PM, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, in reference to a shooting. At this time the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business
Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting at a manufacturing business in Maryland, according to authorities.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting unfolded at around 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is located around 75 miles from the state capital of Baltimore.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business
Officials said that the suspected shooter is ‘no longer a threat to the community’
