Mauna Loa news - live: Hawaii volcano eruption shifts from summit to rift as shelters open and flights delayed
Follow for the latest updates on Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 38 years
Mauna Loa: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor.
The USGS said the lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and do not pose a threat to communities downslope, but there are fears that could change.
At 7.43am ET on Monday, USGS said that “there is currently no indication of any migration of the eruption into a rift zone”.
The eruption has also already triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.
The local NWS branch issued an ashfall warning which cautioned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind”.
What happens next?
Each eruption since 1843 started at Mauna Loa’s summit. Half the time, the volcano later also began erupting from vents at lower elevations. The other half of the time it only erupted in the summit caldera.
Scientists can’t tell far in advance when and where Mauna Loa will open new vents and erupt.
Vents generally form along the volcano’s rift zone. That’s where the mountain is splitting apart, the rock is cracked and relatively weak and it’s easier for magma to emerge.
An eruption from vents on the southwest rift zone could hit residential communities, coffee farms or coastal villages on the west side of the island. Lava could reach homes in just hours or days.
The west side’s most populous town would be protected from any Mauna Loa eruption by the presence of another active volcano. The broad flanks of that volcano, Hualalai, sit between Mauna Loa’s southwest rift zone and Kailua-Kona and would block any lava heading toward the coastal community.
An eruption from the northeast rift zone could send lava toward the county seat of Hilo or other towns in East Hawaii. It could take lava weeks or months to reach populated areas on this side of the mountain.
Scott Rowland, a geologist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said there’s no pattern when it comes to where an eruption will occur.
“Just because the last one was on the northeast rift zone does not mean the next one will be down the southwest rift zone,” he said.
AP
Why doesn’t Mauna Loa erupt like is neighbour Kilauea
Kilauea is well-known for a 2018 eruption that destroyed 700 homes and sent rivers of lava spreading across farms and into the ocean. The eruption of Mauna Loa is different.
Mauna Loa’s eruptions differ from Kilauea’s in part because it is taller. It’s greater height gives it steeper slopes, which allow lava to rush down its hillsides faster than Kilauea’s.
It’s enormous size may allow it to store more magma, leading to larger lava flows when an eruption occurs.
Frank Trusdell, research geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey, said data indicates that Mauna Loa has a much larger magma reservoir than Kilauea, which may allow it to hold more lava and rest longer between eruptions than Kilauea.
AP
Seven weeks ago: National park closes access to Mauna Loa due to increased seismic activity
In early October, national park authorities closed Mauna Loa’s summit off as a precautionary measure “due to elevated seismic activity”.
Shweta Sharma reported for The Independent at the time.
Where is Mauna Loa?
Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, which is the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago. It’s not the tallest (that title goes to Mauna Kea) but it’s the largest and makes up about half of the island’s land mass.
It sits immediately north of Kilauea volcano, which is currently erupting from its summit crater. Kilauea is well-known for a 2018 eruption that destroyed 700 homes and sent rivers of lava spreading across farms and into the ocean.
Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. In written history, dating to 1843, it’s erupted 33 times.
The Big Island is mostly rural and is home to cattle ranches, coffee farms and beach resorts. It's about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Hawaii's most populous island, Oahu, where the state capital Honolulu and beach resort Waikiki are both located.
AP
Southwest Airlines cancels Hilo flights in wake of eruption
Southwest Airlines has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from Hilo airport on the Big Island as the eruption of Mauna Loa continues.
The company said in a statement: “The volcanic ash advisory has Southwest adjusting our operation today within Hawaii and we’ll continue reaching to update customers holding reservations on any flights affected by either delays or a cancellation. We have suspended operations in Hilo today, affecting a total 10 interisland departures just on the route between Honolulu and Hilo, and would make further adjustments as necessary.”
A waiver is being offered for customers scheduled to fly to, from or within Hawaii to change their reservation with no changes in fares. The waiver is applicable to bookings Monday and Tuesday.
Aviation officials continue to closely monitor the situation.
One month ago: Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
Authorities warned Hawaii residents to prepare one month ago...
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.
Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Mauna Loa: What you need to know
Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, which is the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago.
Mauna Loa, rising 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above sea level, is the much larger neighbor of Kilauea, which erupted in a residential neighborhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018. Some of its slopes are much steeper than Kilauea’s, so lava can flow much faster when it erupts.
During a 1950 eruption, the mountain’s lava traveled 15 miles (24 kilometers) to the ocean in fewer than three hours.
Here’s what’s happening at Mauna Loa right now.
What’s happening at Mauna Loa right now?
‘Lava flows are not threatening any downslope communities,’ USGS says
Eruption shifts to rift zone
The US Geological Survey said that the eruption had migrated to a rift zone — a place where the mountain rock is cracked and relatively weak — making it easier for magma to emerge.
An eruption from the zone could send lava toward the county seat of Hilo or other towns in East Hawaii but it could take the lava weeks or months to reach populated areas.
“We don’t want to try and second-guess the volcano,” Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. “We have to let it actually show us what it’s going to do and then we inform people of what is happening ASAP.”
Hawaii County Civil Defense announced that it had opened shelters because it had reports of people evacuating from along the coast on their own initiative.
The average Mauna Loa eruption is not typically prolonged, lasting a couple of weeks, Mr Hon said.
“Typically, Mauna Loa eruptions start off with the heaviest volume first,” Mr Hon said. “After a few days, it starts to calm down a little bit.”
In pictures: Lava flow in caldera of volcano
How many people are in danger?
Although there is no immediate danger to communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, officials have warned residents to be ready for the worst.
Many current residents weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The US Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”
The eruption began late Sunday night following a series of fairly large earthquakes, said Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
There’s been a surge of development on the Big Island in recent decades — its population has more than doubled, from 92,000 in 1980.
Most of the people on the island live in the city of Kailua-Kona to the west of the volcano, which has about 23,000 people, and Hilo to the east, with about 45,000. Officials were most worried about several subdivisions about 30 miles to the south of the volcano, which are home to about 5,000 people.
AP
