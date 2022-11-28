Jump to content

Liveupdated1669639076

Mauna Loa news - live: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Follow for the latest updates on Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades

Megan Sheets
Monday 28 November 2022 12:37
Comments
<p>Mauna Loa on Hawaii’s Big Island</p>

Mauna Loa on Hawaii’s Big Island

(AP)

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11:30pm Hawaii time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor.

The USGS said the lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and do not pose a threat to communities downslope, but there are fears that could change.

The eruption has also already triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.

The local NWS branch issued an ashfall warning which cautioned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.”

USGS shares startling satellite view of eruption

Megan Sheets28 November 2022 12:37
Ashfall warning triggered after Mauna Loa eruption begins

The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie reports:

World’s largest active volcano erupts

Vulnerable people told to remain indoors during expected ashfall

Megan Sheets28 November 2022 12:36

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in