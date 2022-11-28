Mauna Loa news - live: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
Follow for the latest updates on Mauna Loa’s first eruption in nearly four decades
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11:30pm Hawaii time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor.
The USGS said the lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and do not pose a threat to communities downslope, but there are fears that could change.
The eruption has also already triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.
The local NWS branch issued an ashfall warning which cautioned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.”
USGS shares startling satellite view of eruption
The USGS said the lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and do not pose a threat to communities downslope, but there are fears that could change.
The agency shared an infrared satellite view of the eruption on Twitter early Monday.
“It is looking like lava may be spilling out of the caldera. We’re trying to assess the extent. Eruptive fissures, however, remain confined to the caldera at this time,” the tweet read.
Ashfall warning triggered after Mauna Loa eruption begins
Hawaii’s National Weather Service branch has issued an ashfall warning after an eruption began on Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, on the state’s Big Island.
The eruption, the volcano’s first in nearly four decades, has triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.
According to the National Weather Service, the eruption began at approximately 11:30pm Hawaii time on Sunday night. The service warned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.”
The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie reports:
World’s largest active volcano erupts
Vulnerable people told to remain indoors during expected ashfall
