Memorial Day weekend forecast: ‘Violent’ tornadoes and ‘hurricane’ winds threaten to batter central US
Chicago and Miami, both popular destinations, are facing severe storms as midwest states brace for possible tornadoes
Memorial Day weekend travel and celebrations may be disrupted by dangerous storms across the US.
“Violent” tornadoes with wind gusts exceeding 90 miles per hour are likely in Oklahoma and Kansas on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Softball-sized hail is also possible in the region.
Throughout the central US, “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes are all possible” this weekend, the NWS forecasts.
Areas of several states, including Texas and New Mexico, are also facing extreme fire danger this weekend due to high winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions, the NWS said.
Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms bringing 80-mile-per-hour wind gusts hit Iowa and Illinois throughout Friday. Flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were on an average delay of one hour thanks to the thunderstorms, according to FlightAware.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the busiest Memorial Day travel in 19 years, with some 43.8m people traveling at least 50 miles.
Thursday’s storms in the northeastern US prompted travel chaos in New York’s airports.
New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday.
Great Plains states bracing for ‘violent’ tornadoes today
Dangerous storms will hit much of the central US today, bringing the possibility of “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes” throughout the region, the NWS forecasted on Friday.
Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?
Memorial Day, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.
The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
FORECAST: Severe storms in the central US to last through the holiday weekend
Watch out: Southern Texas to face dangerous heat this Memorial Day Weekend
Corpus Christi and much of southern Texas will face excessive heat this weekend.
The heat index — that is, what the temperature feels like to people — could reach up to 118F.
“Take extra precautions when outside,” the National Weather Service advises. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Extreme fire danger, excessive heat expected in several states this weekend
Be cautious: Extreme fire danger expected in several states this weekend
Memorial Day travel could hit highest numbers since 2005
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the heaviest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years.
Some 43.8m people will likely travel at least 50 miles over the weekend, with most of them taking road trips, the AAA said, a 4 per cent increase from 2023. Most of those travellers will take a car to their destination, the AAA predicts.
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects at least 3m people to pass through security checkpoints this weekend as airports brace for heavy traffic.
Storms could continue to impact air travel throughout the weekend.
