Pro-Palestinian protesters march near Met Gala

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered and marched near the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, hoping to use the glittering celebrity event to draw attention to their cause.

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters marched down Madison Avenue one block east of the gala venue, carrying Palestinian flags, banging drums, and chanting "free, free Palestine!"

Videos and photos from the scene also showed protesters walking through Central Park and being arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The NYPD reportedly beefed up its security for the glittering event, in which celebrities don surreal and extravagant gowns to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This story is breaking and will be updated.