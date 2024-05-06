✕ Close Met Gala 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event is just moments away.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be filled this evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which is not a reference the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.

Guests will follow a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.

Along with all four co-chairs and the event’s organiser Anna Wintour, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo are expected to be at tonight’s Met Gala, according to a 13 April Page Six report.

The broadcast of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet will begin at 6pm ET, with the event streaming on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube account.