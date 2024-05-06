Met Gala 2024 live updates: Red carpet begins as Zendaya makes her highly anticipated entrance
The 2024 Met Gala red carpet is almost here. Follow along with updates on everything you’ll need to know about fashion’s biggest night out
Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event is just moments away.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be filled this evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which is not a reference the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.
Guests will follow a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.
Along with all four co-chairs and the event’s organiser Anna Wintour, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo are expected to be at tonight’s Met Gala, according to a 13 April Page Six report.
The broadcast of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet will begin at 6pm ET, with the event streaming on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube account.
With the red carpet unofficially underway, the theme of the night appears to be black gowns. Anna Wintour arrived in a floral-embroidered black jacket, while Emma Chamberlain opted for a black lace ensemble. Despite a theme that promised florals, Ashley Graham also chose black for the 2024 Met Gala.
You can find all of the best-dressed stars as they arrive below.
Met Gala 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet
Like previous years, many attendees are arriving from one of two hotels, the Mark Hotel on E 77th St, or The Carlyle on E 76th St.
Follow along here for a first look at celebrities as they depart The Carlyle hotel on their way to the Met Gala.
Live: First look at Met Gala outfits as stars depart the Carlyle Hotel
Although Gigi Hadid has not yet arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she’s teasing her look for the night.
The supermodel has revealed that she will be wearing Thom Browne on the green and white carpet. You can find everything we know about Hadid’s look below.
Gigi Hadid teases her ‘Met prep’ with Thom Browne outfit for Met Gala 2024
Anna Wintour has officially arrived at the Met Gala. The Vogue editor chose a white and black look for the fashion extravaganza, with Wintour posing on the green and white carpet in a white gown and a black floral-embroidered jacket.
Wintour’s arrival means the Met Gala is officially underway!
Chase Stokes describes ‘wild moment’ when he got his invite to the 2024 Met Gala
During an interview with People, published on 6 May, actor Chase Stokes opened up about being cordially invited to the fashion event. He also specified that when he received the invitation, he was with his girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini.
“This is actually a crazy story,” the Outerbanks star told the publication, as he’ll be attending the Met Gala for the first time tonight. “I had just flown from Morocco to Atlanta to do re-shoots for a movie with Netflix. It was a 26-hour travel day. I worked all day and then I had the next morning to do something. I was on the way to the aquarium with my girlfriend and we got the call. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to the Met.’”
He added that when he and his partner got the call, it was “a very wild moment” that he would “never, ever forget”.
It’s still early in the night, which means we have hours yet before some of the biggest names grace the steps of The Met. However, fans outside of the museum are hopeful for glimpses of their favourites.
Speaking to Kaleigh Werner from across the street of the museum, Carly Fox said she is not entirely sure who she’s most excited to see tonight, but she’s eager to see Zendaya.
“Definitely Zendaya for sure, but I’m eager to see Sabrina Carpenter,” she said.
Claire, who also lined up for the chance to see A-listers as they enter the gala, said she’s “hoping to see Taylor Swift” but she’s “not sure she’ll go”.
“I’m also hoping to see Blake Lively because she’s consistently one of my favourite dressed at The Met.”
Zendaya is returning to the Met Gala after a five year hiatus
Zendaya will be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala tonight, as this is the first time she’s attended the event since 2019. During an episode of Live with Kelly & Mark last month, the Euphoria star described why she’s nervous about going to the 2024 Met Gala, where she’s one of the co-chairs.
“I first went when I was 18 years old, and Law [Roach] and I, my stylist, we’ve been working together since I was like 14 years old. But I remember being 18 and it was such an exciting and new experience,” she said. “But still terrifying.”
Zendaya continued: “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years. So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”
Zendaya reveals why it’s ‘terrifying’ to go to the Met Gala
The red carpet has officially begun, with celebrities beginning to make their way to the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art.
You can find all of the best-dressed stars on this year’s green and white carpet below.
Anna Wintour plays coys when asked if Taylor Swift is going to Met Gala
During an episode of Today, which aired on 6 May, Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her one-on-one chat with Anna Wintour, leading up to the 2024 Met Gala. She noted that when she took the opportunity to ask Wintour if Taylor Swift would be at the fashion event this year, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief simply responded: “I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit.”
Bush Hager then acknowledged how Wintour’s comment left room for interpretation about Swift’s attendance, adding: “So that could be yes, that could be no.”
While nothing is confirmed yet, Wintour’s remark came as there have been various reports that Swift won’t be at the Met Gala. According to a report shared by TMZ last month, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, both received invitations to the event, which is in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s coveted costume institution.
However, Swift will not be attending because the gala falls during the same week her Eras Tour will be returning from its break with a concert in Paris. This is no definitive reason why Kelce will not be going to the Met Gala, but TMZ reported he’s likely skipping it because his girlfriend won’t be there.
With just a few hours left until attendees begin to arrive on the red carpet, the streets outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City have filled with fans eager to see their favourite A-listers.
