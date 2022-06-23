Liveupdated1655958648

Miami plane crash - live: ‘Miracle more not hurt’ aviation expert says as NTSB probe budget airline

At least three people were injured after crash

Graeme Massie,Namita Singh,Oliver O'Connell
Thursday 23 June 2022 05:30
Comments

Plane emergency at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.

Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

Lauding the pilot for ensuring that the aircraft “stopped in a position so rescue equipments can access the airplane”, aviation expert Scott Harrington told CBS News it was a miracle that more people were not hurt.

Meanwhile, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have started a probe into the incident, as they attempt to determine what caused the landing gear to collapse.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.

It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.

Recommended

1655956860

Passenger onboard the crashed flight describes ‘frightening’ scene

A passenger who was onboard RED Air Flight 203 when it crashed at the Miami International Airport described a “frightening” scene to local news outlet the Miami Herald.

“People were very frightened,” said Mauricio Davis, who was returning from Venezuela and grabbed a connecting flight in Santo Domingo to Miami.

“People were grabbing the seats to keep from spinning around,” he added, noting that when the 126 passengers travelling onboard realised there was fire, they collectively began screaming with panic.

Read more from the Miami Herald here.

Oliver O'Connell23 June 2022 05:01
1655951458

Watch: Red Air Flight 203 passenger shares footage of his escape

One of the passengers travelling on board Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo to Miami on Tuesday afternoon filmed the terrifying moments before he and other passengers made an emergency exit down the plane’s evacuation slide.

Paolo Delgado, who shared his cellphone footage with CBS Austin’s John-Carlos Estrada, can be seen fleeing the grounded plane while passengers ahead and behind him are heard hurriedly trying to get off the smoking airliner.

As Mr Delgado descends the emergency slide, a plume of black smoke can be seen wafting from the plane that he has just seconds ago escaped from.

The footage shows some passengers had stopped to collect luggage including wheeled suitcases before exiting the aircraft, against rules about evacuating in an emergency.

Watch the full clip below:

Oliver O'Connell23 June 2022 03:30
1655946058

Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane

Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.

Just before 5.40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.

The craft quickly caught fire, sending passengers running from the grounded jet, which was inbound from Santo Domingo.

Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze

Three people were injured in crash

Oliver O'Connell23 June 2022 02:00
1655940658

Panic as fire breaks out when plane landing gear breaks on touchdown in Miami

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.

The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.

Authorities said three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.

Graeme Massie reports:

Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway

Red Air flight was arriving from Dominican Republic when dramatic incident took place

Oliver O'Connell23 June 2022 00:30
1655936112

Recap: What is Red Air?

A plane carrying 126 passengers caught fire when its landing gear failed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, leaving passengers fleeing from the aircraft and many observers wondering about the airline that was operating the flight.

Red Air is one of the region’s newest airlines. The company, which is based in the Dominican Republic, launched in the fall of 2021 — looking to challenge other cut-rate airlines by offering relatively affordable flights between the US and the Caribbean country.

Abe Asher reports.

What is Red Air, the Dominican airline whose plane crash landed in Miami?

Red Air, launched last year, is a discount airline based in the Dominican Republic

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 23:15
1655932512

NTSB launch Miami crash probe as survivors speak out

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Wednesday to begin their probe of a Red Air flight after its landing gear collapsed on the runway and caused it to crash.

NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today’s gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport,” the investigative agency responsible for civil transportation accidents wrote on Tuesday night, just a few hours after the 5.40pm incident that sent RED Air Flight 203 into smoke.

Johanna Chisholm reports.

NTSB launch probe of Miami airport crash as survivors speak out

The team is expected to inspect the plane itself and assess its communications

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 22:15
1655929812

‘I thought I was going to die’

Passengers share the horrifying experience as they recounted the crash landing of their plane at Miami International Airport.

“I thought I was going to die,” Paola Garcia told 7 News. “All the windows were broken, and someone like, broke his leg and arm,” she said adding that she ran to the exit as soon as the plane came to a stop and made her way to the tarmac as black smoke billowed. “I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode.”

“I saw the fire, I saw the smoke. It was dark, actually,” said another fellow passenger Paolo Delgado. “Then there was like an apparent smell or something. People were like, screaming all around. I don’t know, like panic.”

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 21:30
1655927112

Pregnant woman among injured

Miami ABC affiliate Local 10 reports:

A total of seven people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Tuesday during a rough landing that caused a plane to catch fire at Miami International Airport, the airline confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for RED Air, five people have been released from the hospital and two others remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, including the pregnant woman, although they are expected to be released later in the day.

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 20:45
1655924412

Miami mayor informed ‘tire burst’ and landing apparatus ‘destroyed'

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed by fire and rescue services personnel after she arrived at the scene of the crash.

“Apparently a tire burst, and then it went back up and came back down, and the landing was so hard that the entire landing apparatus was destroyed and the belly of the plane is on the ground,” Ms Cava told media as she confirmed that three people were injured in the crash.

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 20:00
1655922612

Miami airport passenger posts video taxiing past wrecked plane

Twitter user @findmory posted a video of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue response to the crashlanding of the Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic as his own flight taxied past the wreckage.

A great deal of damage can be seen to the nose of the aircraft from where it impacted the runway after the landing gear collapsed.

Oliver O'Connell22 June 2022 19:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in