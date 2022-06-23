Miami plane crash - live: ‘Miracle more not hurt’ aviation expert says as NTSB probe budget airline
At least three people were injured after crash
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.
Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.
Lauding the pilot for ensuring that the aircraft “stopped in a position so rescue equipments can access the airplane”, aviation expert Scott Harrington told CBS News it was a miracle that more people were not hurt.
Meanwhile, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have started a probe into the incident, as they attempt to determine what caused the landing gear to collapse.
The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.
It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.
Passenger onboard the crashed flight describes ‘frightening’ scene
A passenger who was onboard RED Air Flight 203 when it crashed at the Miami International Airport described a “frightening” scene to local news outlet the Miami Herald.
“People were very frightened,” said Mauricio Davis, who was returning from Venezuela and grabbed a connecting flight in Santo Domingo to Miami.
“People were grabbing the seats to keep from spinning around,” he added, noting that when the 126 passengers travelling onboard realised there was fire, they collectively began screaming with panic.
Read more from the Miami Herald here.
Watch: Red Air Flight 203 passenger shares footage of his escape
One of the passengers travelling on board Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo to Miami on Tuesday afternoon filmed the terrifying moments before he and other passengers made an emergency exit down the plane’s evacuation slide.
Paolo Delgado, who shared his cellphone footage with CBS Austin’s John-Carlos Estrada, can be seen fleeing the grounded plane while passengers ahead and behind him are heard hurriedly trying to get off the smoking airliner.
As Mr Delgado descends the emergency slide, a plume of black smoke can be seen wafting from the plane that he has just seconds ago escaped from.
The footage shows some passengers had stopped to collect luggage including wheeled suitcases before exiting the aircraft, against rules about evacuating in an emergency.
Watch the full clip below:
Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane
Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.
Just before 5.40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.
The craft quickly caught fire, sending passengers running from the grounded jet, which was inbound from Santo Domingo.
Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze
Three people were injured in crash
Panic as fire breaks out when plane landing gear breaks on touchdown in Miami
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.
The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.
Authorities said three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.
Graeme Massie reports:
Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway
Red Air flight was arriving from Dominican Republic when dramatic incident took place
Recap: What is Red Air?
A plane carrying 126 passengers caught fire when its landing gear failed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, leaving passengers fleeing from the aircraft and many observers wondering about the airline that was operating the flight.
Red Air is one of the region’s newest airlines. The company, which is based in the Dominican Republic, launched in the fall of 2021 — looking to challenge other cut-rate airlines by offering relatively affordable flights between the US and the Caribbean country.
Abe Asher reports.
What is Red Air, the Dominican airline whose plane crash landed in Miami?
Red Air, launched last year, is a discount airline based in the Dominican Republic
NTSB launch Miami crash probe as survivors speak out
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Wednesday to begin their probe of a Red Air flight after its landing gear collapsed on the runway and caused it to crash.
“NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today’s gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport,” the investigative agency responsible for civil transportation accidents wrote on Tuesday night, just a few hours after the 5.40pm incident that sent RED Air Flight 203 into smoke.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
NTSB launch probe of Miami airport crash as survivors speak out
The team is expected to inspect the plane itself and assess its communications
‘I thought I was going to die’
Passengers share the horrifying experience as they recounted the crash landing of their plane at Miami International Airport.
“I thought I was going to die,” Paola Garcia told 7 News. “All the windows were broken, and someone like, broke his leg and arm,” she said adding that she ran to the exit as soon as the plane came to a stop and made her way to the tarmac as black smoke billowed. “I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode.”
“I saw the fire, I saw the smoke. It was dark, actually,” said another fellow passenger Paolo Delgado. “Then there was like an apparent smell or something. People were like, screaming all around. I don’t know, like panic.”
Pregnant woman among injured
Miami ABC affiliate Local 10 reports:
A total of seven people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Tuesday during a rough landing that caused a plane to catch fire at Miami International Airport, the airline confirmed on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for RED Air, five people have been released from the hospital and two others remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, including the pregnant woman, although they are expected to be released later in the day.
Miami mayor informed ‘tire burst’ and landing apparatus ‘destroyed'
Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed by fire and rescue services personnel after she arrived at the scene of the crash.
“Apparently a tire burst, and then it went back up and came back down, and the landing was so hard that the entire landing apparatus was destroyed and the belly of the plane is on the ground,” Ms Cava told media as she confirmed that three people were injured in the crash.
Miami airport passenger posts video taxiing past wrecked plane
Twitter user @findmory posted a video of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue response to the crashlanding of the Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic as his own flight taxied past the wreckage.
A great deal of damage can be seen to the nose of the aircraft from where it impacted the runway after the landing gear collapsed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies