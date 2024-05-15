Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos steps down as Yeezy’s chief of staff

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Controversial far-right media figure Milo Yiannopoulos is parting ways with Kanye West‘s company Yeezy, according to TMZ.

Yiannopoulos, 39, was serving as Yeezy Apparel’s chief of staff, but reportedly resigned after West – who changed his name to “Ye” – confirmed that he would create an adult entertainment division of his brand.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Yiannopoulos said: “I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution.”

He also provided a photo of his resignation letter to the outlet, in which he wrote he could not “be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons.”

The letter claims Yiannopoulos will deliver an “orderly handover” by the end of the month.

It is the latest development for West’s brand, which has seen various twists and turns in its business venture.

Two years ago, Adidas announced it would be terminating its collaboration with Yeezy after West made antisemitic comments to InfoWars. Gap and Foot Locker also announced they would remove the rapper’s products.

But Yiannopoulos remained loyal to West, even joining his brief and unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign.

Yiannopoulos took credit for arranging the infamous dinner between the rapper, white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Donald Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Shortly after that, Yiannopoulos stepped away from West’s campaign.

Months later, the former treasurer of West’s campaign accused Yiannopoulos of violating campaign finance laws for submitting “falsified invoices for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful.” Mr Yiannopoulos denied any wrongdoing.

It is unclear when he became chief-of-staff for Yeezy Apparel.

In his resignation letter, Yiannopoulos said: “If at any time in the future, the company publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content, it would be an honor to serve you again.”

The Independent has reached out to contacts for West and Mr Yiannopoulos for comment.