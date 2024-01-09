Who is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ missing since documents released

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An aide of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been missing since a New York court unsealed details about the case earlier this week.

Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nada Marcinkova, has not been seen at her home in New York’s Upper East Side since the public release of the Epstein files, according to the New York Post.

The documents had previously been sealed and revealed details about high-profile figures linked to Epstein, including Prince Andrew, magician David Copperfield and former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. All those parties have vehemently denied having knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities or participating in any wrongdoing.

While many of the associates named were high profile, not much is known about Marcinko.

Who is Nadia Marcinko?

The model-turned-pilot is believed to have been brought to the US from Slovakia by Epstein in 2001 when she was just 15 years old.

She was once reportedly referred to by Epstein as his “sex slave,” according to testimonies by other victims, and is believed to have visited Epstein in the Florida jail more than 70 times while he was locked up.

Marcinko, who was known as “Global Girl”, also reportedly flew on Epstein’s so-called “Lolita Express” private jet, a name it received because young girls were flown aboard it.

However, despite Marcinko’s aviation credentials, it is not known if she ever piloted the plane.

Marcinko is also reported to be CEO of Aviloop LLC, which “offers a wide range of services designed to accelerate the growth of brands in the aviation industry”.

The firm is listed as being based at a New York building owned by Epstein’s brother Mark.

What do the documents say about her?

Unsealed court documents allege Marcinko, who has never been charged with any crime, procured young women for Epstein, a claim her lawyers have denied.

Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

Marcinko’s attorneys have argued she was only a victim.

She was reportedly granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement in Florida.

The documents also reveal she pleaded the fifth 42 times when she was questioned about former President Bill Clinton and other associates of Epstein in a 2010 deposition in a case against the convicted sex offender.

“Have you witnessed improper sexual activity between Jeffrey Epstein and minors, while he was in the presence of Bill Clinton?” attorneys asked Marcinkova in the deposition.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier (REUTERS)

“Fifth,” she responded.

The licensed pilot was also asked whether she knew Bill Clinton, whether she had even been on a plane with him, and if she knew Doug Band, the former President’s right-hand man, the documents revealed.

“Fifth,” she responded once again.

Other names mentioned during Marcinkova’s testimony included Jean Luc Brunel, the deceased French modeling scout, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, and Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former defence lawyer.

Mr Dershowitz previously denied allegations in 2015 that he had sex with an underage girl. In a response just hours after the first tranche of filings were unsealed, Mr Dershowitz again denied those allegations.

“Of course I’m on that list, I was his lawyer. I flew on his plane,” Mr Dershowitz said during a YouTube livestream that he titled “The Epstein list and guilt by association.” “I had an innocent relationship with a man who I didn’t know, nobody suspected, had done anything wrong.”

A spokesperson for Mr Dubin told The Independent in a statement: “The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding.”

Marcinkova’s testimony was revealed on Friday in documents that were ordered to be unsealed last week that stem from a 2015 civil suit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.