‘It was terrifying’: Neo-Nazis swarm communist book reading in Rhode Island

A group of neo-Nazis massed outside of a reading of the Communist Manifesto at a nonprofit library in Rhode Island on Monday night, banging on windows and displaying symbols of hate before police ordered them to leave.

Red Ink Community Library, a leftist community library in the city of Providence, had been hosting a small “Red Books Day” reading of the manifesto for the anniversary of its release. About 45 minutes in, a group of about two dozen angry neo-Nazis holding a giant swastika flag interrupted the event.

The assembled hate group calling them “Commie scum” and flashed Nazi salutes.

“It was terrifying,” Red Ink Community Library co-owner David Raileanu told The Daily Beast . “It was a situation where we quickly identified the fact that there were people outside wearing clothes and carrying symbols of fascist and Nazi insignia. There were far more of them than there were of us.”

No one was injured in the confrontation.

“We appreciate and value the support of our neighborhood. Their voices helped to drown out the hatred,” Red Ink, which plans to hold a community forum in the coming days on preventing future attacks, said on its Instagram page.

Rhode Island leaders condemned the hate groups.

Neo-Nazis crashed a reading of the Communist manifesto on Monday, 21 February, 2022, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Screengrab of video from Twitter user Alexander Herbert)

“There is no place for hate in our communities or our state. The video showing a group waving Nazi flags last night in Providence is unacceptable and disgusting. I stand with those condemning last night’s acts,” governor Dan McKee said in a statement.

“Providence is home to diverse people cultures, and ideas and our city has no room for hate-filled actions meant to intimidate and cause fear…My administration is committed to making every resident feel safe and protecting the rights of people who are gathering peacefully,” added Providence mayor Jorge Elorza.

Officials are asking anyone with relevant information about the incident to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island warned such incidents are becoming more common.