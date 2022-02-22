Fox Business host Neil Cavuto returned after an unexplained, five-week absence to reveal he almost died of Covid-19.

“It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go,” he said during the Monday night episode of Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

“Some of you who’ve wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for… Sorry to disappoint you.”

It was the second time the fully vaccinated host has caught Covid-19, after first testing positive in October 2021.

The latest infection caused Covid-induced pneumonia, he said, insisting that the vaccine saved his life while hitting back at speculation he had died due to injection.

He said he asked the network not to reveal his life-threatening battle with Covid pneumonia, which causes significant inflammation and fills the lungs with fluid.

"The vaccine didn’t cause that. That grassy knoll theory has come up a lot. My very compromised immune system did... I’m among the vulnerable three per cent or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine," he said.

Mr Cavuto has received treatment for cancer, undergone open-heart surgery, and suffers from multiple sclerosis, making him immunocompromised.

He has previously encouraged Fox viewers to get the vaccine, and said had he “wouldn’t be here” had he not been vaccinated.

"It provided some defence, but that is still better than no defence, maybe not great comfort for some of you, and frankly not great comfort for me either," he said.