New Orleans attack latest: Suspect’s social media posts emerge as bomb-making materials recovered from home
FBI believes ISIS-affiliated Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone and has ‘no definitive link’ to the Las Vegas Cybertruck blast driver Matthew Livelsberger
Bomb-making materials linked to the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans were recovered by the FBI at the assailant’s Texas home.
Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, from Houston, killed 14 people and injured 35 others after ramming a truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street before being shot dead by police on Wednesday morning.
Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who claimed he joined ISIS in the summer, placed explosive devices in the area before the attack, sources told ABC News. After executing a search warrant at his Greenspoint home, federal agents uncovered bomb-making materials including “precursor chemicals”.
It comes as authorities were informed of several videos posted online by Jabbar, proclaiming his support for an Islamic State jihadist group. In one video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to hurt his friends and family, but was concerned the media would not focus on the “war between believers and the disbelievers,” FBI agent Christopher Raia said in a news conference on Thursday.
Bourbon Street was reopened on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Sugar Bowl, after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the FBI were able to clear the street and identify victims.
Million-dollar fund donated by New Orleans Saints owner used to support victims and their families
In the summer, the Greater New Orleans Foundation received $1.25 million from Gayle Benson, the New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor.
In the wake of the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, the money is now being put to good use through its disaster relief fund.
“In the wake of the tragic events on Bourbon Street this New Year’s, we are fully committed to supporting the victims and their families,” Benson said in a statement. “It is our collective responsibility to support our community in times of hardship, and I will continue to stand with New Orleans as we heal together.”
Military commander who toured Afghanistan with Jabbar speaks out
Shamsud Din Jabbar’s military commander shared his shock of a man he described as once embodying “quiet professionalism”.
Rich Groen served with Jabbar during a tour in Afghanistan after being deployed between February 2009 and January 2010.
Writing on X, Groen said: “Jabbar worked quietly and professionally in the S1 shop and as a mail clerk, ensuring the little things that kept us all connected to home were done with care and precision. He was a great Soldier, someone who showed discipline and dedication.
He continued: “To think that the same individual who once embodied quiet professionalism could harbor so much hate, leading to such unspeakable atrocities, is incomprehensible and heartbreaking.
“This transformation is a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked anger, isolation, and hate.”
Trump border czar has ‘gut feeling’ New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks are connected
Donald Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Thursday that he had a “gut feeling” that the explosion of a Cybertruck in Las Vegas was connected to the deadly terror attack in New Orleans, despite the FBI saying there’s “no definitive link.”
Pressed by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on whether he was “privy” to any information proving such a link, Homan acknowledged he was not before saying he felt there were just “too many coincidences” between the two incidents.
Additionally, Homan repeatedly tied the “threats at the southern border” to the two deadly events, claiming that they showed the United States “needs to secure the border” because it’s in “grave danger” — even though both of the suspects were American-born citizens who served in the military.
During a press conference on Thursday, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that the man who died in the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas was Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old U.S. Special Forces soldier. According to a family member, Livelsberger was a “100 percent patriot” who loved Trump.
Justin Baragona reports.
Jabbar shared ‘positive, peaceful’ Facebook posts about Islam, friend says
Chris Pousson, Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s high school friend, said that the New Orleans attacker frequently posted about his Islamic faith on Facebook which was “always positive”.
“It was always positive – peace be with you, uplifting type of stuff,” Pousson told NBC News. “Nothing that he posted online that I saw was negative.”
He added that he was caught by surprise after learning of the attack, and “didn’t see this coming from a mile away”.
Jabbar told neighbor he was moving to Louisiana – then his true intentions became clear
Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s Houston, Texas, neighbor said the New Orleans attacker told him he was moving to Louisiana on New Year’s Eve morning.
The neighbor, who remains anonymous, told NBC News that he offered to help Jabbar after he saw him loading a white truck outside his property.
According to the Greenspoint resident, Jabbar said he was moving to Louisiana because “he got a job over there”.
The neighbor learned of Jabbar’s true intentions some time on New Year’s Day.
How much of a threat does ISIS pose to U.S.?
The New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans that killed at least 14 people and injured 30 more has reignited fears about the terror threat posed by ISIS in the U.S. following years of relative quiet.
Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has been named by authorities as the suspect. He carried an ISIS flag on the vehicle used to mow down pedestrians.
Addressing the nation following the attack, President Joe Biden said Jabbar posted videos to social media “indicating he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill.”
But how much of a threat does the extremist Islamist militant group pose to Americans today?
Richard Hall reports.
Bomb-making materials recovered from Shamsud Din Jabbar’s home: report
Bomb-making materials linked to the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans were recovered by the FBI at Shamsud Din Jabbar’s Houston, Texas, home.
Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran who claimed he joined ISIS in the summer, placed explosive devices in the area before the attack, sources told ABC News.
After executing a search warrant at his Greenspoint home, federal agents uncovered bomb-making materials including “precursor chemicals”.
‘Fake news’ immigrant lie spreads about New Orleans attack
Frustrated CNN news host Jim Acosta accused Donald Trump himself Thursday of peddling “fake news” with his repeated lie that the deadly New Orleans truck attacker was an immigrant.
Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was fatally shot by police, was a born-in-the-U.S.A. American citizen and a military veteran.
Yet after Jabbar drove a truck through a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing at least 14 people in what the FBI has called an act of terrorism, Trump crowed: “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true” - which in fact didn’t turn out to be true.
“Here he goes again,” Acosta said of the president-elect amid a heated interview with Neil Chatterjee, who was Trump’s commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in his last administration. “He talks about everybody else being fake news, and he’s the one peddling fake news.”
Mary Papenfuss has the story.
Feds warned cities about potential ‘lone wolf’ ramming attacks during the holidays
Law enforcement agencies were warned ahead of the holidays about potential lone offenders using vehicle ramming to attack people, weeks before a terrorist drove into a crowd in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.
The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and National Counterterrorism Center sent a joint bulletin on December 6 to federal, state and local law enforcement informing them of the potential threat, according to the bulletin obtained by CNN.
The Independent has reached out to the department for comment.
A follow-up “critical incident note” was sent after a ramming attack at a German Christmas market on December 20 left five people dead and hundreds of others injured.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Did New Orleans fail to secure area of truck attack?
New Orleans officials are promising the city is safe as they prepare for today’s Sugar Bowl and the Super Bowl next month. But planning for those events might have allowed a suspected terrorist to rampage through the city’s most popular area.
A series of barricades designed to prevent cars from driving down parts of Bourbon Street had been removed and were not in place when an attacker sped into the French Quarter and killed at least 14 people in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Those “bollards” — installed as part of a years-long security plan for the tourist-heavy neighborhood — were intended to block that exact type of attack from happening.
But they were in the middle of being replaced in time for the city to host February’s Super Bowl LIX, which falls in the middle of a busy Carnival season calendar leading up to Mardi Gras day on March 4.
Alex Woodward reports.
