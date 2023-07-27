New York City crane collapse – live: Six injured after crane catches fire and collapses on Manhattan high-rise
Follow updates on the fire and collapse of a construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Moment crane collapses in middle of Manhattan after catching fire
A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.
The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.
Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, crashing into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows. New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.
Five people – four civilians and one firefighter – suffered minor injuries from the collapse, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying it was “extremely lucky” that more people weren’t hurt.
The area around the incident has been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high-rise buildings. By 8.30am most of the fire was out.
200 firefighters called to scene
More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene of the crane collapse with crews stationed on the roof deck of a neighbouring building to use hoses to put out the flames.
The blaze was brought under control by 11.45am according to the Fire Department of New York City.
Mayor Eric Adams noted that a review of the building found “all documentations were in order” for construction but the Department of Buildings will conduct a full assessment to determine what happened.
Luckily, all of the construction workers made it out of the building safely with no major injuries.
Following the scary incident, Mayor Eric Adams said only four civilians and two firefighters were minorly injured.
“This could have been much worse,” Mr Adams said emphasising that the concrete spread over such a large area when it hit the ground.
In videos shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, those filming the scary scene gasped at the sight of it.
While people watched in awe from afar, inside the building, Mr Osborne and Alexander said panic ensued.
“This guy, I see him fall head-down feet-up down the stairs when the rumbling happened and people start trampling over him,” Alexander recounted.
He added: “I saw that happen and I’m like ‘I can’t trample this dude because if we all die here today and that’s the last thing I do, that’s not how – the last thing I do is step over my brother and not even help him.’”
Alexander said his heart was beating out of his chest while he waited for the fallen man to get up and continue making his way down the stairs.
Mr Osborne said he was “shaking”.
Photos and videos from the ground showed the crane, situated 45 stories above ground, on fire and then partially collapsing. Authorities said the crane operator was using it to lift 16 tonnes of concrete when the flames began.
Though the crane operator tried to extinguish the fire, he was unsuccessful and the flames caused the cable to snap sending the arm of the crane to the street.
One bystander, named Tyra Robbings, told The New York Times she “couldn’t believe” what she was seeing when the crane fell Wednesday morning.
“It was like it fell in slow motion,” Ms Robbins.
It wasn’t until the men were in the stairwell with others that the arm of the crane fell and smashed into the side of the building, causing the structure to tremble.
Mr Osborne said: “I was walking down the stairs and the building is rumbling, you’ve got people behind you who could trip, fall – it got a little scary.”
“We’re walking down the stairs and that’s when you hear the boom, boom, boom,” Alexander, a construction worker who only wished to be identified by his first name, told The Independent.
“My heart is beating out of my chest because after that rumbling I’m like ‘this building is going to come down,’” Alexander said.
Alexander was working on the 12th floor of the under-construction building at 550 10th Avenue when a nearby crane caught fire and partially collapsed.
Jahsaan Osborne, who was working approximately two floors above Alexander, said they began evacuations when someone said the crane caught fire.
Watch: New York City District 3 Council Member Eric Bottcher gives update from site
Witnesses share terror watching and hearing construction crane collapse
“Terrifying.”
It was the only word that two New York City construction workers said came to mind when the building they were working in was suddenly struck by a partially collapsed crane on Wednesday.
Ariana Baio filed this report from the scene in Hell’s Kitchen on the westside of Manhattan, shortly after the incident this morning.
Witnesses share terror watching and hearing construction crane collapse in NYC
Arm of construction crane collapsed, striking a nearby building on Wednesday morning
