A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.

The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.

Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, crashing into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows. New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.

Five people – four civilians and one firefighter – suffered minor injuries from the collapse, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying it was “extremely lucky” that more people weren’t hurt.

The area around the incident has been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high-rise buildings. By 8.30am most of the fire was out.