Donations are pouring for a scholarship fundraiser in honour of University of Carolina student Nick Donofrio as authorities have said his killer will not face charges as he acted under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

The City of Columbia Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday that Donofrio’s shooter was “justified” in opening fire on the 20-year-old student in the early morning hours of 26 August. Donofrio had mistakenly attempted to enter the shooter’s home, which is located on the same block where the student lived.

Donofrio’s parents said in a statement on Monday that Donofrio was “the son that every parent would wish for.” According to a GoFundMe started by one of Donofrio’s Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers, his parents now wish to establish scholarships at both the University of South Carolina and Donofrio’s high school.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $120,000 since it was created on Monday.

“We would be beyond grateful for your help in achieving their goals. Nick will be forever remembered within our fraternity and his home community,” the description of the fundraiser read. “His presence will be missed by so many. Thank you for supporting our efforts.”

Donofrio had joined the fraternity last year. He was described as a “fun, charismatic, energetic, and a true man of honour” who made a difference in the lives of his fraternity brothers.

Just a week before his death, Donofrio’s parents had helped him move into an off-campus home seven minutes away from the fraternity house.

“Nick was funny, smart, compassionate, and loved life,” Louis and Dina Donofrio said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We will miss him immeasurably.”

Donofrio was killed after he “knocked, banged” on a door and broke the glass (Louis Donofrio/Facebook)

Authorities had previously said that a 911 call was made about a break-in that eventually escalated into a shooting on Saturday.

Police have now said that Donofrio was “knocking, banging, and kicking on the front door of the man” when a female resident placed the call. While she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Donofrio reportedly broke the glass window and tried to manipulate the doorknob.

He was then shot by a male resident of the home who had retrieved a legally purchased firearm. Donofrio was pronounced dead when deputies arrived at the home.

“This is a heartbreaking case for all involved. Our lead investigator has diligently worked to gather all the facts surrounding this incident,” Chief WH “Skip” Holbrook said. “He has also maintained contact with the Donofrio family throughout the investigation. We at the Columbia Police Department extend our deepest condolences for their immeasurable loss.”

The police department said it had consulted with the solicitor’s office about potential charges, but it became evident during the investigation that the shooter was covered by South Carolina’s so-called “stand your ground” law.

Authorities will not reveal the name of the shooter because he is protecteed by “stand your ground” laws (WLTX)

In South Carolina, individuals have no obligation to retreat and are allowed to use deadly force if they’re not engaged in unlawful activity and are in a place where they have a right to be — such as their home or place of business

“The Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Solicitor’s Office have deemed the incident as a justifiable homicide under the Protection of Persons and Property Act,” the CCPD release said. “The determination is based on several factors to include evidence gathered at the scene, review of surveillance video that captures moments before the shooting, audio evidence, and witness statements.”