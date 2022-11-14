Oakland University: Police chase two armed suspects on campus as students warned to stay inside
Two armed suspects are on the run at Oakland University campus in Michigan, officials have said.
Students at the university have been warned to stay indoors as law enforcement deal with the incident.
Police were alerted to reports that two armed suspects were on university property at around 3.53am local time on Monday morning.
Local media reports that the suspects fled from a car that crashed near the university.
Commuters were advised to avoid the area and “all campus activities” at the university have been delayed until 10am.
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies