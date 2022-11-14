Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two armed suspects are on the run at Oakland University campus in Michigan, officials have said.

Students at the university have been warned to stay indoors as law enforcement deal with the incident.

Police were alerted to reports that two armed suspects were on university property at around 3.53am local time on Monday morning.

Local media reports that the suspects fled from a car that crashed near the university.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area and “all campus activities” at the university have been delayed until 10am.

More follows…