Brussels police officer stabbed to death in suspected terrorist attack

A police officer was stabbed to death and another was injured in a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels on Thursday, 10 November.

The suspect was shot and “neutralised” after the attack near Brussels North train station at around 7:15pm local time. He remains in hospital.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife.”

“The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralise the attacker.”

