Thousands of students who applied to study at Oakland University in Michigan were mistakenly told they had won a full scholarship before it was withdrawn.

Oakland University, a public institution centred in Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills, admitted to incorrectly awarding about 5,500 incoming students an academic scholarship earlier this month.

A spokesperson told The Straits Times that the emails were a result of “human error” and that as few as 162 prospective students were entitled, after the incident became public.

It comes after 5,500 applicants were told they had won four year scholarships worth almost $48,000 (£35,730) per person and were congratulated in a 4 January email for their academic achievements.

Carnell Poindexter, an 18-year-old applicant, was reportedly told “You worked hard and it paid off” before he received an update about the mistaken award on 5 January.

The subject line of that email was allegedly titled “CORRECTION” and of the 162 students who did qualify for the scholarship, almost half have since accepted, it was reported.

Oakland followed-up by informing Carnell that he had not met requirements for the prestigious Platinum Presidential Scholar Award, which was “sent to you in error”.

The university requires students to have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.9 and a SAT or ACT score of 1,450 or 33 respectively to be considered for the scholarship.

The situation was compared with emails sent to 58 students with news that they had won scholarships to Central Michigan University, before the scholarships were withdrawn in error.

Students received an apology and were told they will have their four year tuition fees paid for, but will not receive normal perks of the Centralis Scholar Award, which included accommodation fees.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press