Four reported dead in Ohio after semi-truck collides with bus of high school students - Live
The crash on a Ohio highway occurred just east of Columbus
Four people reportedly are dead and another 15 are injured after a semi-truck rear ended a charter bus full of high school students in Ohio.
Licking County Emergency management director Sean Grady confirmed that three people were killed in the accident, which occurred outside Etna, Ohio, near the Smoke Road underpass, just east of Columbus.
Dispatchers classified the incident as a “mass casualty incident, level 3,” according to the Columbus Dispatch. The designation indicates that 10 or more people may have been injured and that paramedics, fire crews and hospital readiness will be needed in the region. “Casualty” in this use does not necessarily mean “death.”
The crash occurred around 8:15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The bus was carrying 57 band students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, located approximately 120 miles northeast of Columbus and around 43 miles south of Akron. The district’s superintendent, Derek Varansky, confirmed Tuesday that the crash involved students from the school.
The accident shut-down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.
A pair of school busses — accompanied by police escorts — arrived at the scene of the crash approximately two hours after the impact. Several dozen people from the crash scene climbed on board and were taken away from the site approximately twenty minutes after the buses arrived.
There were reportedly 57 people in total on board the charter bus, according to the Associated Press.
American Red Cross sends blood to area hospital treating crash victims
The American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio reportedly fulfilled a request for blood from a hospital in the area of the crash that reportedly killed four and injured at least 15 others on Tuesday.
The organisation sent 30 units to a hospital in the Mount Carmel Health System, according to Marita Salkowski, the regional communications director for the Red Cross chapter.
A reunification site has been established at the Etna United Methodist Church for families of those impacted by the crash on Tuesday.
Of the 57 people on the charter bus, 34 students were taken to the reunification site. Those taken to the site were not injured in the crash.
“There’s been a steady stream of parents arriving since I got here around noon though,” Don Hawkins Regional Communications Manager Red Cross, told The Independent.
Ohio School Board Association cancels conference after crash
The Ohio School Board Association announced Tuesday it was cancelling its conference in response to the crash involving high school band members.
The band students were on their way to Columbus to perform at the conference when the accident occurred, according to police reports.
“Right now, our focus is on providing support to Tuscarawas Valley. That includes making grief counselors from our trade show available. We are praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family,” the association said in a statement.
At least two semi-trucks were involved in fiery crash
Local press at the scene of the crash are reporting that two of the vehicles involved in the crash were semi-trucks. One truck rear-ended a charter bus carrying high school band students.
A car was also reportedly involved in the crash, according to WSYX.
The collision caused the bus to catch fire, the broadcaster reports.
18 people transported to local hospitals from crash site, more vehicles involved
Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady told WBNS CBS 10 that five vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, and that 18 people from the bus had been taken to seven nearby hospitals.
It is unclear if all 18 of the individuals transported to nearby hospitals were injured.
Governor Mike DeWine offers condolences to victims
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio offered his condolences to the victims of a bus crash that reportedly killed four people. The bus involved in the accident was carrying high school band students from the Tuscarawas Valley Schools in northeast Ohio.
A fourth individual is reportedly dead
A fourth person has reportedly died following a traffic accident in which a semi-truck rear-ended a bus filled with high schoolers.
Sean Grady, the Licking County Emergency Management Director, confirmed to The Independent that a fourth person had died.
The bus was carrying nearly 60 band students, instructors, and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, a district near Akron, Ohio.
Students involved in crash were from Tuscarawas Valley Schools in northeast Ohio
The students involved in the crash were band members from the Tuscarawas Valley Schools district in northeast Ohio, according to their superintendent.
Dr Derek Varansky confirmed Tuesday morning that the district’s students were involved in the crash:
Dear Tusky Valley School Community, I have devastating and heartbreaking news to report.
Today, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students and chaperones on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident. We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details. We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events. Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days.
What is a ‘mass casualty incident'
The Columbus Dispatch reported that local dispatchers had referred to the bus crash just outside the city as a “mass casualty incident, level 3.”
In this instance, the word “casualty” refers to individuals who have either been killed or injured.
The designation indicates that 10 or more people may have been injured in a single incident, and warns fire, paramedics, and local hospitals around the region to be ready in the event they are needed for assistance.
Police have confirmed that three people involved in the crash have died. There were 57 people on the bus, according to the Associated Press.
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to The Indepdendent’s live coverage of a fatal collision involving a bus filled with high school students just outside of Columbus, Ohio.
Three people are dead and 15 others were left injured after a charter bus carrying high school students collided with a semi truck in Ohio on Tuesday morning.
According to local media in Licking County, the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. Approximately 57 people were on board when the truck rear-ended the bus around 8.30am on Interstate 70 West.
READ MORE:
Three dead and 15 injured in Ohio bus crash involving high schoolers
The incident occurred on an Ohio highway on Tuesday morning
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies