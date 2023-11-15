✕ Close Smoke rises from wreckage of Ohio bus crash that killed four, injured 15

Three students of the Tuscarawas Valley High School died in the bus crash on Tuesday, the school district superintendent has confirmed.

The teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Mosely, 18 – were killed in the tragic incident, along with a high school teacher and two parent chaperones, Dr Derek Varansky told those gathered at a vigil at the Tuscarawas High School on Tuesday evening.

Dave Kennat, 56, Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, were also killed in the crash.

Of the 20 students who were transported to the hospital following the incident, 18 have now been released. Two remain in hospital with “serious but non-life threatening” injuries.

“There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us,” Dr Varansky said.

The crash occurred around 8.15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus was carrying 57 band students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, located approximately 120 miles northeast of Columbus and around 43 miles south of Akron.

The accident shut down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.