Ohio bus crash – updates: Six victims identified after highway pile-up
The bus, carrying students from the Tuscarawas Valley High School, crashed on an Ohio highway just east of Columbus
Three students of the Tuscarawas Valley High School died in the bus crash on Tuesday, the school district superintendent has confirmed.
The teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Mosely, 18 – were killed in the tragic incident, along with a high school teacher and two parent chaperones, Dr Derek Varansky told those gathered at a vigil at the Tuscarawas High School on Tuesday evening.
Dave Kennat, 56, Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, were also killed in the crash.
Of the 20 students who were transported to the hospital following the incident, 18 have now been released. Two remain in hospital with “serious but non-life threatening” injuries.
“There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us,” Dr Varansky said.
The crash occurred around 8.15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The bus was carrying 57 band students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, located approximately 120 miles northeast of Columbus and around 43 miles south of Akron.
The accident shut down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.
In pictures: Vigil held for victims of Ohio bush crash that killed 6
Governor orders flags to be flown at half-mast following crash
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio has ordered Tuscarawas County government buildings and the Ohio Statehouse to fly their flags at half mast in the wake of a fatal accident involving several vehicles, including a bus full of high school band students.
Mr DeWine said “It is our worst nightmare to have a bus full of children involved in such a terrible crash, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure” in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.
Pictures from the scene of the Ohio bus crash
Full statement from the Ohio Highway Patrol
The Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a charter bus, two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles in Etna Township, Licking County. The crash occurred on Interstate 70 near state Route 310 at 8:52 a.m.
At this time, the investigation has revealed the vehicles were all traveling westbound on I-70 when the chain-reaction crash occurred. At least three of the vehicles subsequently caught fire as a result of the crash.
The charter bus was occupied by a driver and 54 students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. Three of the passengers on the bus were pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased were identified as John W. Mosely, 18, Mineral City, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, Bolivar, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, Mineral City. A total of 15 students and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals. The remaining students were taken to a reunification site.
One of the passenger vehicles was occupied by three individuals. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased were identified as Dave Kennat, 56, Navarre, Kristy Gaynor, 39, Zoar, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, Bolivar.
Of the two commercial vehicles involved, one driver was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the second passenger vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by and would like to thank Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and Licking County deputies, Tuscarawas Sheriff Orvis Campbell and Tuscarawas County deputies, West Licking Fire Department and EMS, Licking County Coroner’s Office, Jae’s Towing, Ohio Department of Transportation, and multiple other agencies.
Footage shows severely damaged bus being towed from crash scene
Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation cleaning crash scene
Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation cleaning crash scene.
The department said that, while the east bound section of the highway had been repopened, the west bound lanes would remain closed while pavements were repaired.
Students join hands and walk across football field at prayer vigil
Following the conclusion of the vigil, students joined hands and walked across the football field.
Many could be heard sobbing loudly.
Victims of Ohio bus crash identified
A 15-year old student was one of the six people that was killed in the bus crash.
School district superintendent Dr Derek Varansky named the victims in a vigil held at the Tuscarawas High School on Tuesday evening.
Three teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Mosely, 18 – were among the dead.
High school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, and parent chaperones Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, were also killed in the incident, Dr Varansky said.
Three students among the dead following Ohio bus crash - school confirms
Three students of the Tuscarawas Valley High School died in the bus crash on Tuesday, a the school district superintendent has confirmed.
It was also confirmed that one teacher and two parent chaperones had also died.
Of the 20 students that were transported to hospital following the incident, 18 have now been released. Two remain in hospital with “serious but non-life threatening” injuries.
“Our hearts are broken for the tragic accident that happened today involving members of our high school band on their way to perform at the Ohio civil Association Conference,” Dr Derek Varansky said, addressing the vigil.
“We are saddened to share that we lost three students in the accident. Students who were bright lights full of life and who lost their lives way too young.
“In addition, a car following the bus, which contained one of our teachers in two parents chaperones were involved in the accident. And tragically all three lost their lives.
“There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss in grief felt by all of us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies