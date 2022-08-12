✕ Close Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Law enforcement officers in Ohio shot and killed Ricky Shiffer, 42, after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning then fled.

After a daylong standoff in a cornfield in Wilmington, Ohio, officers fatally shot Shiffer, who they say resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police.

Earlier that morning, officals say Shiffer fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.

Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.

Officers surrounded the field and surveilled it with helicopters and drones for hours.

Police are investigating whether the man had any ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Social media accounts appearing to belong to Shiffer indicate he may have been present during the insurrection.

The incident comes as numerous prominent conservatives have trained their ire at the FBI, after the agency carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.