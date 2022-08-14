Ohio FBI shooting - live: ‘Violent extremist’ Ricky Shiffer investigated for months after Jan 6
Standoff with police ended with suspect being shot
Cincinnati shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer was shot dead by police on the side of an interstate highway hours after he attempted to breach a visitor’s entrance at an FBI field office in the city.
The 42-year-old, of Columbus, Ohio, fled the scene of the attempted attack on Thursday morning before a standoff and shootout took place hours later. The FBI confirmed his death at 3.45pm following an exchange of gunfire.
Officials are investigating Shiffer’s ties to the US Capitol riot and right wing extremism as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on Truth Social, a pro-Trump social media site.
Federal agents were already looking into Shiffer’s ties to the Capitol attack before the FBI standoff, the New York Times reports.
Shiffer also appeared to support former US president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election in 2020 and responded to social media posts by pro-Trump figures such as congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Jr.
On Tuesday, the FBI carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents, sparking anger among his supporters. The raid was referenced in Shiffer’s social media posts this week.
Ohio FBI shooting suspect under investigation as ‘suspected domestic violent extremist’, report says
ICYMI: Ricky Shiffer, the 42-year-old suspect who attacked an FBI field office in Ohio, has been considered a “suspected domestic violent extremist” by investigators, reports say.
A law enforcement official told ABC News on Friday that Shiffer was being investigated as a “suspected domestic violent extremist” and that his social media history was under investigation following the attack on an FBI office on Thursday.
Gino Spocchia has the full story:
Ohio FBI suspect considered possible ‘violent extremist’, report says
The suspect’s social media posts are being looked at by law enforcement
What was FBI searching for in Trump raid that angered Ricky Shiffer?
ICYMI: Ohio gunman Ricky Shiffer appears to have been inspired to violence after the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for evidence in an investigation into his White House’s handling of government documents.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report on what the FBI uncovered in the search.
Shiffer had an ‘anger issue’, old acquaintances say
ICYMI: After officials identified Ricky Shiffer of Ohio as the man who attacked a Cincinnati FBI office on Thursday, those who knew the gunman, who was killed by police, began to share their recollections.
Ian McConnell was Shiffer’s neighbour in the Greystone Apartments complex in Columbus, Ohio, where Shiffer lived between 2017 and 2020.
Shiffer was slightly odd but didn’t raise any alarm bells, Mr McConnell told the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“We knew he was a bit off,” McConnell said. “He had a little bit of an anger issue about his car, but who doesn’t?”
The former neighbour said he was shocked to learn what happened to Shiffer, who moved away from Columbus with stated aspirations to live out West.
“It was a shock to us he wound up in Cincinnati,” Mr McConnell said. “I’m afraid this is coming two years too late and Ricky got picked up by the wrong crowd.”
What we know about Shiffer’s military experience
ICYMI: Ricky Shiffer, the Ohio man who died in an armed standoff with police on Thursday after attacking an FBI field office in Cincinnati, was a military veteran.
The 42-year-old served in the Navy on a nuclear submarine and later in the National Guard, Military.com reports.
Shiffer was in the Navy between 1998 and 2003, serving as a fire control technician and operating onboard the nuclear-powered USS Columbia in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, earning no awards or decorations. The position meant he was responsible for the systems used to maintain and fire the craft’s advanced weapons.
More details here:
Ricky Shiffer: Ohio gunman who attacked FBI served in Navy and fought in Iraq
Gunman shot by police during standoff on Friday
Shiffer was on FBI radar months before attack
ICYMI: Federal officials were looking into Ricky Shiffer for months, long before the Ohio gunman attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday and was killed in a firefight with police.
Officials were looking into whether Shiffer was involved in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol or tied to extremist groups there, the New York Times reports.
A neighbour told the Times that federal agents had showed up at their apartment complex and asked questions.
Social media accounts appearing to belong to Shiffer posted about being at the January 6 riot.
Police are investigating Ohio FBI attack’s links to ‘violent extremist’ groups
ICYMI: Ricky Shiffer, the 42-year-old suspect who attacked an FBI field office in Ohio, has been considered a “suspected domestic violent extremist” by investigators, reports say.
A law enforcement official told ABC News on Friday that Shiffer was being investigated as a “suspected domestic violent extremist” and that his social media history was under investigation following the attack on an FBI office on Thursday.
Investigators are also looking at whether or not Shiffer had ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with taking part in January 6, as per the Associated Press.
Shiffer appeared to call for the killing of FBI agents “on sight” in posts on Truth Social, the social media platform set-up by Donald Trump, in the days before the attack, NBC News reported on Thursday.
Catch up on Gino Spocchia’s reporting.
Ohio FBI suspect considered possible ‘violent extremist’, report says
The suspect’s social media posts are being looked at by law enforcement
FBI agent warns that rhetoric from GOP attacking agency could lead to more attacks
ICYMI: Attacks from Donald Trump and leading Republican politicians are creating a dangerous climate of anti-law enforcement sentiment in the US, according to a former FBI agent.
“All of this rhetoric is being thrown around without any consideration for possible consequences,” Frank Montoya Jr, a retired FBI special agent who led the bureau’s field offices in Seattle and Honolulu, told The Associated Press on Friday.
“All that does is stir up that minority within the base that aren’t satisfied with just words, they actually want to act it out.”
As Bevan Hurley has reported, ex-FBI officials are worried the Ohio attack could act as a rallying cry for others bent on violence against the agency.
Ex-FBI official fears Ohio attack could act as a rallying cry for ‘unhinged’ people
Republicans and rightwing commentators accused of stoking violence and endangering lives as armed man attacks FBI office in Ohio
Ricky Shiffer was a veteran
ICYMI: Ricky Shiffer, the Ohio man who died in an armed standoff with police on Thursday after attacking an FBI field office in Cincinnati, was a military veteran.
The 42-year-old served in the Navy on a nuclear submarine and later in the National Guard, Military.com reports.
The Ohio man enlisted in the Navy soon after high school, The Washington Post reports.
Shiffer grew up on a small family farm in Perry County, Pennsylvania, near the Susquehanna River, the oldest of four siblings.More details can be found in our full report.
Ricky Shiffer: Ohio gunman who attacked FBI served in Navy and fought in Iraq
Gunman shot by police during standoff on Friday
Shiffer suspected to be a ‘domestic violent extremist’
Ricky Shiffer has been considered a “suspected domestic violent extremist” by investigators, law enforcement officials were reported as saying on Friday.
An official told ABC News that Shiffer was being investigated as a “suspected domestic violent extremist” and that his social media history was under investigation following the attack on an FBI office on Thursday.
The report cited his social media posts on Twitter and Truth Social, the platform set-up by Donald Trump after leaving office.
Read more:
Ohio FBI suspect considered possible ‘violent extremist’, report says
The suspect’s social media posts are being looked at by law enforcement
Shiffer was on FBI radar months before attack
Federal officials were looking into Ricky Shiffer for months, long before the Ohio gunman attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday and was killed in a firefight with police.
Officials were looking into whether Shiffer was involved in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol or tied to extremist groups there, the New York Times reports.
A neighbour told the Times that federal agents had showed up at their apartment complex and asked questions.
Social media accounts appearing to belong to Shiffer posted about being at the January 6 riot.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies