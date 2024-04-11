OJ Simpson death latest: World remembers star athlete and notorious murder suspect as he dies from cancer
OJ Simpson was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman in the so-called ‘trial of the century’ — and spent the rest of his life leaning into his notoriety
OJ Simpson, an NFL star player who was later acquitted of murdering his ex-wife in a culture-defining murder trial, died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to his family.
Simpson was battling prostate cancer.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,”
In the 1990's, he became arguably the most infamous man in America after he was charged in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, a waiter, who were stabbed to death. The trial dominated the news for months, sparking continous debate about fame, domestic abuse and racist treatment of Black Americans by the police.
He was ultimately acquitted — although later served nine years in prison for armed robbery, in an unrelated case.
In May 2023 Simpson shared in a social media post that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that he had been using medical marijuana to help with his symptoms.
“I had to do the whole chemo thing … I started smoking a couple of puffs a day, and I only had nausea twice. I’m over the chemo," Simpson said. "I only got nauseous on two occasions. … The pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer."
OJ Simpson’s fall from grace: The NFL superstar turned murder suspect and convicted kidnapper
Twenty-nine years ago, in 1995, the world was gripped by what the US media called “the trial of the century”, in which American football star and actor OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. They had been viciously stabbed to death.
Simpson was a superstar of sport and screen in the US, but in the UK what really made him famous was the live television coverage of police chasing his car through the streets of Los Angeles – as viewers were stunned by a celebrity becoming a wanted man.
Other drivers got out of their cars to cheer him on, in what became a real-life highlight of television history.
The story of how the American hero was suspected of turning into a villain played out dramatically in court, in one of the most notorious trials in 20th-century America.
READ MORE:
OJ Simpson’s story gripped the world: A timeline of his fall from grace
He overcame childhood illness to become a football legend, but when he was charged with murdering his ex-wife and her friend, his very name divided America
Moment OJ Simpson holds gun to head in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom in TV show
Moment OJ Simpson holds gun to head in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom in TV show
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr portrayed OJ Simpson pointing a gun to his head in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom during the first episode of FX series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. The show dramatises the former American football star’s murder trial of 1994-1995, in which he was acquitted, after the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. This scene has resurfaced following Simpson’s death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.
Gloria Allred, attorney who represented Nicole Brown’s family, on Simpson’s death
Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represented Nicole Brown’s family during OJ Simpson’s murder trial, released a statement on Thursday following the news of his death.
She said his death was a reminder of how the legal system continues to fail women.
“Simpson’s death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected,” she said.
From NFL all-star to public enemy number one: OJ Simpson’s life after the trial of the century
Until 1994, OJ Simpson was known as an All-American hero – celebrated for his prowess on the American football field and later a successful career on both the big and small screen.
These triumphs earned Simpson a stratospheric rise, which came crashing down after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
With the help of Kardashian family patriarch Robert Kardashian – his lawyer – he was acquitted of murder in 1995, though his glittering public image was irreparably damaged.
READ MORE:
OJ Simpson’s life after the trial of the century
The disgraced former athlete did not help his reputation in the years after his acquittal, going on to commit a spate of other crimes, including armed robbery in Las Vegas and speeding through manatee protection zones in Florida
What was OJ Simpson accused of doing? The charges against NFL star acquitted of murdering wife Nicole Brown
OJ Simpson, an NFL player who later acquitted in an infamous murder trial, died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, his family has said.
In what the media called the “trial of the century” at the time, Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.
Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.
Here is everything Simpson was accused of:
All the charges against OJ Simpson as NFL star cleared of murdering wife Nicole dies
The former NFL player died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76
OJ Simpson’s robbery arrest
In September 2007, twelve years after his acquittal, OJ Simpson led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal sports memoribilia at gunpoint.
Simpson was charged with severeal felonies, including kidnapping and armed robbery. He was found guilty the following year and was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He was eventually released on parole on 1 October, 2017.
O J Simpson arrested over 'armed robbery' of memorabilia dealers
Police in Las Vegas arrested O J Simpson on armed robbery charges yesterday, saying he and a group of associates burst into a room at a casino resort hotel to reclaim sports memorabilia that the one-time American football star – and world-famous murder defendant – said were rightfully his.
Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Good riddance’
Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.
The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.
Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.
READ MORE:
Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Good riddance’
OJ Simpson died on Wednesday following battle with prostate cancer
OJ Simpson assured fans he was in good health in final tweets before prostate cancer death
In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.
“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.
“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.
READ MORE:
OJ Simpson told fans about good health in final tweets before prostate cancer death
The former football star, actor and acquitted murder suspect died on Wednesday, his family announced
Nothing is important but the victims: Father of Ron Goldman, stabbed next to Nicole Brown, speaks on OJ death
INDEPENDENT EXCLUSIVE:
The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he has been missed.
Ron Goldman, 25, and Nicole Brown, 35, were stabbed to death in June 1994 outside of her home in Brentwood, California after returning home from dinner.
Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged for their murders but aquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, guilty of their murders.
READ MORE:
Father of murdered Ron Goldman speaks on OJ Simpson’s death
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ron Goldman, 25, and Nicole Brown, 35, were stabbed to death in June 1994 outside of her home in Brentwood, California
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies