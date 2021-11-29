(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation on 29 November to provide an update on the government’s response to the emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19, which the World Health Organization says poses a “very high” global risk.

The latest variant has not yet been detected in the US, though the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention says it is likely to be “identified quickly” if so.

Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccines against “shapeshifting” threats from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for others to receive a “booster” dose to better protect against severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“I know, America, you’re really tired about hearing those things, but the virus is not tired of us,” Dr Susan Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on Sunday. “And it’s shapeshifting itself.”

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced an indoor mask advisory for the city, regardless of vaccination status.

Follow live updates