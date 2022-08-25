Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Perdue brand gluten-free chicken breast tenders.

The USDA advised consumers to dispose of the tenders sold at BJs because they may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The frozen ready-to-eat products are no longer available for purchase so a recall is not needed, the department said in a statement.

The batch affected was produced on July 12 and is labelled to be best used by 23 July 2023.

The batch affected was produced on July 12 and is labelled to be best used by 23 July 2023. (USDA)

The product was sold nationwide (USDA)

Affected 42oz bags have a lot number of 2193 and bear establishment number P-3394. The product was sold nationwide.

BJs informed FSIS that a customer complained that one of the chicken tenders from the bag they bought at the store had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

USDA said there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.