Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Public health alert issued over Perdue frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic

The USDA advised buyers to dispose of the gluten-free tenders sold at BJs because they may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:59
Comments

Family Dollar issues massive product recall

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Perdue brand gluten-free chicken breast tenders.

The USDA advised consumers to dispose of the tenders sold at BJs because they may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The frozen ready-to-eat products are no longer available for purchase so a recall is not needed, the department said in a statement.

The batch affected was produced on July 12 and is labelled to be best used by 23 July 2023.

Recommended

The batch affected was produced on July 12 and is labelled to be best used by 23 July 2023.

(USDA)

The product was sold nationwide

(USDA)

Affected 42oz bags have a lot number of 2193 and bear establishment number P-3394. The product was sold nationwide.

BJs informed FSIS that a customer complained that one of the chicken tenders from the bag they bought at the store had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

USDA said there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in