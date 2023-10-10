Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A sports journalist has been fired for saying that the Philadelphia 76ers’ social media post in support of Israel “sucks”.

Jackson Frank was let go from PhillyVoice on Sunday over a post on X where he criticised the basketball team’s statement about recent events in Israel and said he stands in “solidarity” with Palestine.

After Hamas terrorists launched attacks on Israel on Saturday, the 76ers released a statement.

“We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas,” it read.

Mr Frank responded to the post on X, writing: “This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

The post reportedly led to Mr Frank being fired from his role as the PhillyVoice’s 76ers beat writer, only a month after joining the outlet.

PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told The New York Post: “Mr Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today.”

He added: “We stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians.”

Mr Frank has since deleted his X account.

A sports reporter has been fired for saying that a Philadelphia 76ers post in support of Israel ‘sucks’ (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/)

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Israel has said it is attacking “many targets” in Gaza as part of a “widespread” attempt to strike Hamas strongholds.

Israeli officials said that more than 900 people have so far been killed by Hamas, with at least 11 Americans among the dead.

Thousands more people are believed to be injured while the number of individuals taken hostage by Hamas is currently unclear.

Palestinian authorities said at least 687 people have died in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces.