Philadelphia plane crash latest: Medical jet with six aboard crashes into busy residential street in fiery explosion
Air ambulance flight crashed near Roosevelt Mall about 30 seconds after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, potentially killing six
A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.
“At this time we cannot confirm any survivors,” said the Mexico-based air ambulance company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that operated the Learjet 55 plane.
The Mexican government said all those on the plane were Mexican nationals. It is unclear whether anyone on the ground was injured.
The child was a girl on her way home with a final destination of Tijuana, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance told CNN. Her mother was also aboard, he said.
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro told a press conference at the crash scene that "we know there will be loss in this region”.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media that it was "so sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
The crash in Pennsylvania comes just two days after an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying a combined 67 people collided, likely leaving no survivors, in Washington DC.
In video: Ring doorbell camera captures moment small plane explodes into fireball in Philadelphia neighborhood
A Ring doorbell camera has captured the horrifying moment an air ambulance plane crashed into a “high traffic” residential area, starting fires on Friday night (31 January).
Watch the video here:
Ring camera captures moment small plane explodes into fireball in Philadelphia
A Ring doorbell camera has captured the horrifying moment an ambulance plane crashed into a busy residential area, setting off at least six house fires. The Learjet 55 jet was registered to a medical transport company and was carrying a sick child and five others when it crashed on Friday night (31 January) shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. According to the FAA, the flight was only airborne for about 40 seconds. "At this time we cannot confirm any survivors,” said the Mexico-based air ambulance company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that operated the plane.
‘I thought we were under attack’: Eyewitness describes seeing crash
One cellphone video taken by a witness moments after the crash showed a chaotic scene with debris scattered across the intersection. A wall of orange glowed just beyond as a plume of black smoke rose into the sky and sirens blared.
Michael Schiavone, 37, was sitting at his home in Mayfair, a nearby neighborhood, when he heard a loud bang and his house shook. He said it felt like a mini earthquake and when he checked his home security camera, it looked like a missile came down.
"There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second," he said.
Final instructions from air traffic control before Philadelphia crash
Shortly after 6pm, audio recorded by LiveATC captured an air traffic controller telling "Medevac Medservice 056" to turn right when departing.
About 30 seconds later it repeats the request before asking: "You on frequency?"
Minutes later, the controller says: "We have a lost aircraft. We're not exactly sure what happened, so we're trying to figure it out. For now the field is going to be closed."
What we know so far
- An air ambulance plane crashed shortly after take-off into a row of houses in Philadelphia on Friday night
- Flight was operated by a Mexican NGO and transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition, as well as her mother and four others
- No survivors have been found from the plane, while Pennsylvania's governor says 'there will be loss'
- All six people on board the flight were Mexican nationals
- At least six people on the ground were injured, with three of the six discharged after receiving treatment at Temple University Hospital
Red Cross on scene at Philadelphia plane crash
The Red Cross is joining the local, state, and federal officials racing to the scene of a plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic incident in Northeast Philadelphia tonight,” the organization wrote on X. “A team of trained Red Cross disaster workers is on the scene to assist those who have been displaced, and we’re working with our partners to assess any other needs.”
Six injured admitted to Temple University – reports
At least six people injured in the crash were admitted to Temple University Hospital, the authorities told ABC News.
While three patients were treated and released, three remain hospitalised, the outlet reported. The nature of injuries sustained remains unclear.
Mexican officials work to confirm nationalities of passengers on downed medical plane in Philadelphia
The Mexican government is working to confirm the identities onboard an air ambulance flight that crashed in Philadelphia on Friday night.
The plane, from Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, was reportedly carrying a pediatric patient from Mexico and her mother, who were returning to Tijuana after getting treatment in the U.S.
