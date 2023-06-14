✕ Close Related video: US government to appear in court over Prince Harry’s visa after drug use admissions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to share with a Washington DC judge how they will proceed with the Freedom of Information Act request from the conservative Heritage Foundation following its lawsuit to speed up the processing of the request for the immigration records of the Duke of Sussex.

DHS has so far not responded to the request, prompting legal action from the foundation, in which they pointed to Prince Harry’s previous admissions of drug use, such as in his memoir Spare.

The department argued that an injunction to force DHS to expedite the request shouldn’t go ahead as the foundation hasn’t shown how they will suffer irreparable harm if the information isn’t shared.

Representing the government, Assistant US Attorney John Bardo argued during a hearing on 6 June that it wouldn’t make a difference when the request was handled, even if the response came a year from now.

The Heritage Foundation said the interest in Prince Harry’s immigration status would decrease over time.

Large parts of the hearing centred on the amount of media attention on Prince Harry and his supposed drug use which some legal experts say should have barred him from entering the US.