Liveupdated1666898731

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton Simon

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 27 October 2022 20:25
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler's body believed to be in landfill, police say

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia.

The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged.

Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home.

“I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

Curiously - given investigators’ confidence that Quinton is dead due to actions of his mother - Ms Simon said she hopes the boy is found “happy and alive”.

Investigators renewed their dedication to finding Quinton’s body in a statement on Wednesday, marking three weeks since he disappeared.

1666879200

Leilani Simon says she hopes Quinton is found ‘healthy and alive’

Ms Simon says she’s “not hiding,” even as police consider her the prime suspect in the child’s disappearance.

“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Leilani Simon told WTOC.

“And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the story:

Missing Quinton Simon’s prime suspect mother cries about ‘devastating harassment’

Police searching landfill for child’s remains

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 15:00
1666872000

Quinton’s mother and grandmother seen at bar amid landfill search

On the first day of the FBI search for Quinton’s remains in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.

When contacted by The Independent about the incident on 18 October, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”

The Independent’s Andrea blanco has more:

Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search

Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 13:00
1666866600

Quinton’s body believed to be in landfill

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 11:30
1666861200

Babysitter allegedly reported the family to DFCS

Diana McCarta told WSAV last week that she babysits Quinton and his sibling.

She said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.

The department told The Independent: “DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve.”

“As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases nor confirm or deny the existence of any abuse or neglect records.”

It continued: “We take seriously every report that might be made to the Department and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 10:00
1666854000

Investigators ‘not ready to charge anyone yet’

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a presser on Tuesday: “We, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here.”

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said he was unable to share what evidence led the authorities to the landfill.

“We’re not ready to charge anyone yet, we still have work to do,” he added. “We still have an investigation to do and we are not going to do anything preemptively that would harm future prosecution.”

“We’re in for the long haul,” Chief Hadley said.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:

Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say

‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 08:00
1666846800

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 06:00
1666839646

Police reviewed evidence that suggests Quinton is dead

Police said they were “saddened” to report on 12 October that they believed the 20-month-old was dead.

“The CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement shared on Facebook said.

His mother, Leilani Simon, has been named a prime suspect.

Officials held the first press conference on the case on 13 October, where they reiterated the belief that Quinton is deceased.

“To the Chatham County community, our heart breaks along with yours trying to comprehend what we believe happened here. The FBI along with our law enforcement agencies have followed every lead, every tip and every piece of evidence to get to this point and we will continue to do so,” FBI Supervisor Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said.

Officials did not disclose the nature of evidence suggesting Quinton is dead, or why Ms Simon is the main suspect.

On 18 October, the FBI and Chatham County authorities said Quinton is thought to be buried in a landfill.

The FBI released this photo of investigators combing through garbage in the landfill search for Quinton Simon

(FBI)
Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 04:00
1666832400

Quinton’s babysitter received odd text before disappearance

The woman who babysits Quinton Simon said last week that she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.

Speaking in an interview with WSAV on 10 October, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the morning that Quentin went missing that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last-minute decision.

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has the story:

Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance

‘I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else’, says woman

Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 02:00
1666825246

Authorities give an update three weeks into the search

Chatham County Police issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the department is committed to “giving Quinton the professional, detailed, and thorough investigation that he deserves.”

“Thanks to the expertise of the FBI -- who was on the ground with us within three hours of Quinton being reported missing -- we have had the advantage of using every investigative and technological tool available,” the department said.

The statement added that no expense had been spared and no work had been deemed too much or too difficult. The department reiterated that the process to find Quinton’s remains will not be quick, but the investigative team is working dilligently.

Quinton Simon went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia

(Chatham County Police Department )
Andrea Blanco27 October 2022 00:00
1666811496

Andrea Blanco26 October 2022 20:11

