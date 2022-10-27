Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton Simon
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia.
The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged.
Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home.
“I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”
Curiously - given investigators’ confidence that Quinton is dead due to actions of his mother - Ms Simon said she hopes the boy is found “happy and alive”.
Investigators renewed their dedication to finding Quinton’s body in a statement on Wednesday, marking three weeks since he disappeared.
Leilani Simon says she hopes Quinton is found ‘healthy and alive’
Ms Simon says she’s “not hiding,” even as police consider her the prime suspect in the child’s disappearance.
“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Leilani Simon told WTOC.
“And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the story:
Missing Quinton Simon’s prime suspect mother cries about ‘devastating harassment’
Police searching landfill for child’s remains
Quinton’s mother and grandmother seen at bar amid landfill search
On the first day of the FBI search for Quinton’s remains in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent about the incident on 18 October, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
The Independent’s Andrea blanco has more:
Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search
Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s
Quinton’s body believed to be in landfill
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’
Babysitter allegedly reported the family to DFCS
Diana McCarta told WSAV last week that she babysits Quinton and his sibling.
She said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.
The department told The Independent: “DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve.”
“As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases nor confirm or deny the existence of any abuse or neglect records.”
It continued: “We take seriously every report that might be made to the Department and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”
Investigators ‘not ready to charge anyone yet’
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a presser on Tuesday: “We, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here.”
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said he was unable to share what evidence led the authorities to the landfill.
“We’re not ready to charge anyone yet, we still have work to do,” he added. “We still have an investigation to do and we are not going to do anything preemptively that would harm future prosecution.”
“We’re in for the long haul,” Chief Hadley said.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’
Babysitter allegedly reported the family to DFCS
Diana McCarta told WSAV that she babysits Quinton and his sibling.
She said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.
The department told The Independent: “DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve.”
“As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases nor confirm or deny the existence of any abuse or neglect records.”
It continued: “We take seriously every report that might be made to the Department and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”
Police reviewed evidence that suggests Quinton is dead
Police said they were “saddened” to report on 12 October that they believed the 20-month-old was dead.
“The CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement shared on Facebook said.
His mother, Leilani Simon, has been named a prime suspect.
Officials held the first press conference on the case on 13 October, where they reiterated the belief that Quinton is deceased.
“To the Chatham County community, our heart breaks along with yours trying to comprehend what we believe happened here. The FBI along with our law enforcement agencies have followed every lead, every tip and every piece of evidence to get to this point and we will continue to do so,” FBI Supervisor Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said.
Officials did not disclose the nature of evidence suggesting Quinton is dead, or why Ms Simon is the main suspect.
On 18 October, the FBI and Chatham County authorities said Quinton is thought to be buried in a landfill.
Quinton’s babysitter received odd text before disappearance
The woman who babysits Quinton Simon said last week that she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.
Speaking in an interview with WSAV on 10 October, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the morning that Quentin went missing that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.
“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last-minute decision.
She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has the story:
Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance
‘I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else’, says woman
Authorities give an update three weeks into the search
Chatham County Police issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the department is committed to “giving Quinton the professional, detailed, and thorough investigation that he deserves.”
“Thanks to the expertise of the FBI -- who was on the ground with us within three hours of Quinton being reported missing -- we have had the advantage of using every investigative and technological tool available,” the department said.
The statement added that no expense had been spared and no work had been deemed too much or too difficult. The department reiterated that the process to find Quinton’s remains will not be quick, but the investigative team is working dilligently.
Quinton’s mother seen drinking at Tybee Island bar
Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother were seen drinking in a town near where the toddler went missing two weeks ago.
As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, Georgia, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search
Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies