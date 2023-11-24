Couple killed in Rainbow Bridge car explosion identified

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The couple tragically killed in the Rainbow Bridge crash has been identified.

Kurt Villani, 53, and his wife Monica Villani, 53, were residents of Grand Island, New York, Niagara Falls police announced on Friday.

“The City of Niagara Falls would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families as they deal with this tragedy,” authorities wrote.

Although little is known about the couple at this time, law enforcement said that the couple had been planning to attend a KISS concert in Toronto, but had to cancel their plans after the frontman Paul Stanley fell ill with flu. The Villanis then headed to a casino near the border, CNN reported.

Not long after, the pair were killed on Wednesday after leaving the casino, when their Bentley rammed into the border crossing along Niagara Falls, which connects the US and Canada.

Dramatic footage captured the car speeding up before it hit a curb on the US side of the border. The car then flew into the air and travelled over a fence before crashing into a border patrol booth, where the vehicle burst into flames.

Although initial fears of a terror attack circulated, officials said on Thursday that they had determined that the incident was “not a terrorist event.” New York Gov Kathy Hochul also announced on Thanksgiving that “there is no indication of terrorist involvement in the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at this time.”

In the wake of the incident, officials briefly closed all four border bridges between the two countries and grounded planes at nearby Buffalo Airport.