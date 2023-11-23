Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people died after a vehicle exploded at a US-Canada border crossing at Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, on Wednesday 22 November.

The car was attempting to enter Canada from the United States when it sped toward a checkpoint, crashed into a fence and erupted “into a fireball” just before midday ET, according to witnesses.

Video footage and photos showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the checkpoint, and a security booth that had been charred by flames.

The blast reportedly injured one Border Patrol officer, and led to the closure of four border crossings between the US and Canada in New York state.

Within hours, investigators had ruled out that the car had been carrying explosives.

Smoke billows from Niagara Falls border crossing at Rainbow Bridge (Reuters)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press conference just after 5pm that “there is no indication of a terrorist attack”.

The FBI is leading an investigation into the explosion, and described the situation as “very fluid”.

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they were closely monitoring the incident, amid heightened warnings of terror attacks due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The fatal explosion threw Thanksgiving travel plans into chaos, as borders were closed and travel routes suspended.

What happened?

At 11.50am ET, the Rainbow Bridge was closed due to a “traffic event”, according to an incident alert from the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

Witness Mike Guenther told NBC-affiliate WGRZ-TV that he had been walking on the bridge when he saw a speeding car approach the border checkpoint, hit a fence and go airborne before exploding.

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing (AP)

Another witness told reporters that he had seen the vehicle catch fire, before seeing black smoke and flames.

Ambulances arrived soon afterwards to find the vehicle completely burned out. Two men travelling in the car died, officials said.

Law enforcement sources told CNN they had identified the registered owner of the car. The FBI is still working to identify the bodies of the deceased.

Thanksgiving travel impacted

Officials closed four US-Canada border crossings in New York, the Rainbow Bridge, the Peace Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge and Peace Bridge.

Just after 3pm, international departures and arrivals were paused at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was reopened several hours later.

Travellers arriving at the airport were warned to expect additional screenings, while vehicles would undergo extra security checks.

All bridges between New York state and Canada were closed after the explosion. Three were reopened hours later (Getty Images)

“The Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel,” the agency said on X.

Later the airport announced that it was open to international flights once again.

Three of the four bridge crossings were reopened on Wednesday afternoon, with only the Rainbow Bridge still closed.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said security would be stepped up across the area.

Amtrak temporarily suspended cross-border services between New York and Canada.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo said it would close until after Thanksgiving “out of an abundance of caution”.

What are officials saying?

Speaking to reporters around five hours after the explosion, Ms Hochul said there was no indication it was a terror attack and that one of the suspected occupants of the car was a “local individual”.

She called on news outlets to “dial down the temperature”.

The car had been complete destroyed, complicating investigation efforts, she said.

“This vehicle basically incinerated, there is nothing left but the engine. It is going to take a long time for our federal law enforcement partners to piece together the real story.

“Based on what we know at this moment there is no sign of terrorist activity. This is a local individual, a Western New Yorker,” the governor told reporters.

“We are still investigating but based on the preliminary investigation there is no sign of terrorism in this horrific explosion.”

The White House said in a statement that President Biden was “closely following developments.”

Mr Trudeau said officials in Canada were “taking this extraordinary seriously”.

“This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls,” Mr Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said in a statement it was leading the local, state and federal response.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the scene.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the unfolding situation.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told CBC on Wednesday afternoon that the explosion appeared to be an isolated incident.

Increased terror alert

The incident came at a time of heightened fears of a possible terror attack.

Ms Hochul issued a warning days earlier that officials had detected increased chatter of a possible terror attack in the state due to unrest in the Middle East.

The governor announced she was expanding staff on the state’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.