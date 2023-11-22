Smoke billows from Niagara Falls explosion as two dead in Rainbow Bridge blast

Smoke clouds billowed from the scene of an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, 22 November.

Explosives were found in a car in which two people were killed on the Rainbow Bridge, sources told Fox News.

Law enforcement confirmed the deaths to CNN.

A 27-year-old man has been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with back pain and minor cuts and his condition is described as "not severe."

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the FBI Buffalo office said on X.