Rosalynn Carter death: Jimmy Carter leads tributes to former first lady
Former first lady died aged 96 on Sunday in Georgia
Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter’s wife, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.
The Carter Center announced the former first lady’s death two days after she entered hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia. Rosalynn leaves behind her husband, four children, 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of mental health advocacy.
Politicians react to Rosalynn Carter’s death
Both Republicans and Democrats were quick to offer their condolences to the Carter family on Sunday after news of her death was announced.
Chuck Grassley, a GOP senator from Iowa, was one of the first: “Sad news w the passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter She was an accomplished leader for mental health advocacy & habitat for humanity & so many more worthy causes,” he wrote on his Twitter account.
“Her devotion to her husband Pres Jimmy Carter of 77yrs is unmatched,” the senator continued. “God bless the Carter family.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, was another:
Full Carter Center statement
Below is the Carter Center’s death announcement in full:
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side.
Mrs. Carter was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old.
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”
She is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.
“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip Carter. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”
The schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be distributed as soon as possible to media and posted on www.rosalynncartertribute.org. This tribute website includes the family’s official online condolence book and opportunities for memorial gifts, as well as an official biography and downloadable photos.
