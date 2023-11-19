Rosalynn Carter death: Jimmy Carter leads tributes to former first lady

✕ Close Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Hospice

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter’s wife, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.

The Carter Center announced the former first lady’s death two days after she entered hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia. Rosalynn leaves behind her husband, four children, 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of mental health advocacy.

Jimmy Carter, 99, who is also in hospice care, paid tribute to his wife in the Carter Center statement, saying: “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The couple’s son Chip Carter said: “Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right. Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans.”