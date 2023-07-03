Teen who vanished while walking dogs in 2015 is found alive eight years later

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas man who went missing as a teenager eight years ago has now been found.

Rudy Farias, then 17, vanished while walking his dogs in Houston on 6 March 2015.

At the time of his disappearance, it was shared with the public that Mr Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety and had likely stopped taking his medication.

He had also lost his brother to a motorcycle accident four years earlier in 2011.

For eight years, his family desperately searched for him and remained hopeful that he would be found alive and safe.

Finally, last week, Mr Farias, now 25, was found following a 911 call reporting an unconscious man outside a church, according to ABC News.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Mr Farias visibly beaten, with bruises and cuts all over his body and dry blood on his head.

Police contacted his family over the weekend to tell them he had been found alive.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the Texas Center for the Missing said on Twitter.

According to relatives, Mr Farias also has soft tissue tumours and swelling on the soles of his feet.

He was found wearing a necklace that belonged to his late brother and squeezes it every time doctors or family members try to talk to him, his mother told ABC.

According to relatives, Mr Farias was visibly beaten, with bruises and cuts all over his body and dry blood on his head (Bella Ninos)

She said that he remains disorientated and will only say a few words before shutting down and going into a fetal position.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Farias’ disappearance and are trying to find out where he has been for the last eight years.