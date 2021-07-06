Russian hackers targeted Republican National Committee last week, reports say

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 06 July 2021 22:01
comments
(Independent)

Russian hackers attacked the Republican National Committee last week, Bloomberg has reported.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the hackers belong to a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear, which has previously been accused of carrying out cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and the government contractor SolarWinds.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

