Russian hackers targeted Republican National Committee last week, reports say
Nathan Place
Tuesday 06 July 2021 22:01 comments
New York
Russian hackers attacked the Republican National Committee last week, Bloomberg has reported.
According to Bloomberg’s sources, the hackers belong to a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear, which has previously been accused of carrying out cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and the government contractor SolarWinds.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
