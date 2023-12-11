Samantha Woll – update: Detroit police reveal new ‘person of interest’ in murder

✕ Close SAMANTHA WOLL UPDATE

A second person of interest has been taken into custody for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Detroit Police confirmed the development on Sunday, saying that more details will be released “in the near future”.

The individual has not been identified but two sources toldThe Detroit News that the man appears to be a total stranger to Woll and is not the same person who was arrested last month.

In early November, police arrested a first, also unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.

Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.

Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October.

However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being an antisemitic attack.