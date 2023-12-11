Samantha Woll – update: Detroit police reveal new ‘person of interest’ in murder
The unidentified man is said to be a total stranger to Woll, the well-known Detroit synagogue leader
A second person of interest has been taken into custody for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.
Detroit Police confirmed the development on Sunday, saying that more details will be released “in the near future”.
The individual has not been identified but two sources toldThe Detroit News that the man appears to be a total stranger to Woll and is not the same person who was arrested last month.
In early November, police arrested a first, also unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.
Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.
Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being an antisemitic attack.
Samantha Woll murder investigation: A timeline
20 October:
- Sam Woll attends a wedding.
21 October:
- Woll returns home at 12.30am from the wedding. It’s unclear whether she came back from the wedding alone or with someone.
- At 6.30 am, police discover Woll’s body. It appears that she was stabbed inside of her home and collapsed later onto her yard.
The initial investigation:
- Detroit Police Chief James White said he believed the suspect acted alone, and noted he didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large.
- Police said there was no sign of forced entry at Woll’s home or any sign that she tried to defend herself.
- Authorities also ruled out that her death was a hate crime, citing the untouched Israeli flag still hanging in Woll’s home.
- A law enforcement source told CNN that the police were treating Woll’s death as arising from a domestic dispute.
8 November:
- Police announced that they had a suspect in custody for “the murder of Samantha Woll.” No details about the suspect, nor any charges were released.
- Under Michigan law, suspects can only be held in custody without charges for 72 hours.
9 November:
- Investigators wrote in a statement that they had hit a “critical juncture” in the case.
11 November:
- The suspect was released from custody without explanation from authorities.
10 December:
- Detroit police announce a new person of interest is in custody.
