Amber alert issued for two Idaho children missing with their babysitter

An Amber alert has been issued for two young children in Idaho along with their babysitter.

The alert was sent out early on Monday morning and is urging people to look out for 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and one-year-old Malik Holmberg who were last seen on Sunday.

The alert was issued for Nampa, west of the state capital of Boise.

“Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911,” Idaho State Police tweeted on Monday.

According to law enforcement, 20-year-old babysitter Sierra Martinez left the home on 14th Avenue South near 4th Street in Nampa.

Sapphira is two feet tall, 25 pounds, white, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Malik is described as two feet, eight inches tall, 35 pounds, white, and also with brown hair and eyes, the alert states.

Ms Martinez is reported to be five feet, three inches tall, 165 pounds, white, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police have said that the babysitter and children are thought to be using a blue 2003 Honda Pilot, with either missing or stolen license plates, with the image used in the alert showing a similar vehicle, not the actual car Ms Martinez is believed to be using.