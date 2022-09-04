Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1662335123

Saskatchewan stabbings – live: Death toll rises to 10 as Canadian police hunt suspects

Rolling coverage as Canadian police search for pair of suspects

Josh Marcus,Io Dodds
Monday 05 September 2022 00:45
Comments
(AP)

At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree in 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.

Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.

Officers are trying to find suspects Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are reportedly driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

“We don’t know if they have changed their vehicle,” the RCMP commissioner said during Sunday’s briefing.

Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday when she saw first responders nearby. She learned that her neighbour, a senior who lived with his grandson, was killed, she told the Toronto Star.

“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour,” she said, declining to name the individual out of respect for their family’s privacy.

Recommended

1662335026

Justin Trudeau ‘closely monitoring the situation'

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has made a statement.

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he said on Twitter on Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

Io Dodds5 September 2022 00:43
1662334696

Video: Canadian police provide update on manhunt for stabbing suspects

Police are still searching for two men thought to have committed a mass stabbing spree throughout Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) updated the public on the latest developments this afternoon.

Watch below.

Josh Marcus5 September 2022 00:38
1662334311

Breaking: Canada manhunt as 10 killed and 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbing spree

At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.

Read more from our live coverage.

Canada manhunt as 10 killed and 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbing spree

The suspects, Damien and Myles Sanderson, are still at large

Josh Marcus5 September 2022 00:31
1662334121

Violence in Saskatchewan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a shocking string of stabbings today in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Josh Marcus5 September 2022 00:28

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in