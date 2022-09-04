Saskatchewan stabbings – live: Death toll rises to 10 as Canadian police hunt suspects
Rolling coverage as Canadian police search for pair of suspects
At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree in 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.
Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.
Officers are trying to find suspects Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are reportedly driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.
“We don’t know if they have changed their vehicle,” the RCMP commissioner said during Sunday’s briefing.
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday when she saw first responders nearby. She learned that her neighbour, a senior who lived with his grandson, was killed, she told the Toronto Star.
“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour,” she said, declining to name the individual out of respect for their family’s privacy.
Justin Trudeau ‘closely monitoring the situation'
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has made a statement.
“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he said on Twitter on Sunday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”
Video: Canadian police provide update on manhunt for stabbing suspects
Police are still searching for two men thought to have committed a mass stabbing spree throughout Saskatchewan on Sunday.
Officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) updated the public on the latest developments this afternoon.
Watch below.
Breaking: Canada manhunt as 10 killed and 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.
Read more from our live coverage.
Canada manhunt as 10 killed and 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
The suspects, Damien and Myles Sanderson, are still at large
Violence in Saskatchewan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a shocking string of stabbings today in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies