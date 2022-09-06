Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Schools in ‘hold and secure’ as manhunt for suspect stretches into third day
Damien and Myles Sanderson were both charged by Canadian authorities with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering
10 dead and 18 injured in mass stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada
Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that they’d received a report about a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson at an Indigenous reserve as the manhunt for the wanted stabbings suspect stretched into its third day.
“Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation,” a tweet shared on the RCMP Twitter account read, noting that the public is asked to shelter in place and “DO NOT approach”.
One day earlier, Damien Sanderson, 31, the second suspect and brother of Myles, was found dead from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.
His body was recovered in a heavily grassed area of the James Smith Cree Nation near a house that police were examining as part of the investigation.
Both men were named by police in connection with the violence that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Divisions of public schools in Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that schools in their network would remain in “hold and secure” until further notice.
Canadian police report possible sighting of Myles Sanderson
Canadian police said Tuesday afternoon that they had a report of a possible sighting of stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson at an Indigenous reserve.
“Update for Dangerous Person Alert for James Smith Cree Nation: Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP responding. If in area: seek shelter/shelter in place. DO NOT approach. 911 to report info,” the RCMP wrote on Twitter.
Read the full report on this developing story here.
Parole board said Myles Sanderson didn’t pose risk months before attacks – despite 59 convictions
Myles Sanderson, the 30-year-old suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings who has sent a province-wide manhunt into its third day, accrued 59 criminal convictions since turning 18, local news reported.
What’s more, seven months before the 30-year-old is suspected to have carried out one of the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history, a Parole Board of Canada found that Myles Sanderson would “not present an undue risk,” and freeing him would “contribute to the protection of society” by facilitating his reintegration, Global News reported.
“The Board is satisfied that your risk is manageable in the community, if you live with your [blacked out] maintain sobriety and employment, and continue with developing supports, including getting therapy,” the board wrote, according to documents obtained by the national news broadcaster.
Continue reading about Myles Sanderson's nearly two-decade criminal record with The Independent below:
Saskatchewan parole board said Myles Sanderson didn’t pose risk months before attacks
After turning 18, the 30-year-old at-large suspect had racked up nearly 60 criminal convictions, parole board records show
Saskatchewan public schools in ‘hold and secure’ until further notice
Divisions of public schools in Saskatchewan announced on Tuesday that schools in their network would remain in “hold and secure” until further notice as one of the suspects in the mass stabbing event remains at large.
“As we prepare to welcome students back to the classroom after this Labour Day weekend, we do it with heavy hearts,” the Northwest School Division wrote in a statement on their website.
“With one suspect still at large, we will be hyper vigilant in maintaining the safety of students, teachers and school staff. All schools will be in Hold & Secure until further notice,” the statement read, noting that this will mean that doors into the building will be locked throughout the school day, recess and breaks will be indoors, and guests will not be able to enter the building.
“Again, thank you for your continued partnership with us, as we work to keep our school community safe and aware of this evolving situation,” it closed.
Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the deadly attack
Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.
One of the men, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday morning near a home that was being examined by police in James Smith Cree Nation as part of the investigation.
The other man, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, remains at large with police insisting in recent briefings that they’re still working under the assumption that the suspect is somewhere in Regina, where he was reportedly last seen on Sunday morning, despite that intel being now more than a day old.
To get up to speed on everything we know about the two suspects in the Saskatchewan stabbings, read The Independent's latest explainer:
Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the Saskatchewan stabbings
One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, 30, was reportedly listed as ’unlawfully at large’ by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in May
Memorials, donations and flags at half mast: How communities are remembering victims killed in stabbing spree
Bouquets tucked beneath a solitary tree outside the home of a now dead 77-year-old widower. Flags across Saskatchewan and neighbouring Manitoba at half mast.
These are just some of the tributes and small gestures that people in the prairie provinces of Canada are making as they struggle to come to grips with the terror that ripped through two small tightknit communities on Sunday.
Outside the home of Wes Petterson, 77, are handfuls of bright and colourful sunflowers, whose delight only temporarily masks the horror that unfolded a little more than 48 hours ago when a pair of brothers are suspected to have gone on a stabbing spree that left 10 dead and more than a dozen wounded.
Across the province of Saskatchewan and its neighbour to the east, legislative buildings with Canadian and provincial flags are dipping them down to half-mast in a gesture to commemorate the lives lost and the communities that will forever be torn apart by this tragedy.
“The flags of Canada and Manitoba, located at the entrance of the Legislative Grounds, have been lowered to half mast to honour the victims, their families and all first responders in Saskatchewan, following the ongoing tragic events that took place over the weekend,” wrote Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson on Twitter on Monday night.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald wrote in a statement on Monday that people who have reached out inquiring about where donations for the James Smith Cree Nation can be sent can follow the guidance of the three bands’ leaders.
“Donations of food” and other staple items - like Styrofoam plates, cups, etc - can be dropped off directly at the Bernard Constant Community School, the statement from the JSCN read.
“Please refrain from using e-transfers, instead feel free to bring gift cards or monetary donations to the command centre,” the statement continued.
Police suspect Myles was in Regina with another person on Sunday
Initially, authorities suspected that Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien were spotted in Regina together on Sunday when a report came through at around 11.20 that the black Nissan Rogue that police believe the pair were using to escape was spotted in the city.
On Monday, however, when police discovered the body of Damien close to a house they were examining as part of the ongoing investigation, they changed that hypothesis to suggest that Myles, who remains at large, was in the city with someone else.
“Regina Police Chief Evan Bray on the information they received about the vehicle and two people being spotted in Regina -- he says it’s still relevant,” tweeted CBC reporter Sam Maciag on Monday night. “They believe that Myles WAS in Regina yesterday. They do not know who he was with. They also believe he’s still here.”
Four patients remain in critical condition, hospital officials say
Of the 17 people admitted to hospital for treatment after a pair of brothers are suspected to have gone on a deadly stabbing spree throughout communities in northern Saskatchewan, only four have been discharged and sent home as of Monday night.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed in a statement to CBC Saskatchewan that there were still 13 people being treated at various facilities across the province, and that four of those individuals remained in critical care.
Nine of the people in hospital were in stable condition, the SHA said.
Saskatchewan RCMP issue dangerous persons alert for separate shooting incident
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert on Monday morning local time, alerting the public in the Rural Municipality of Britannia to “seek immediate shelter/shelter in place”.
“Dangerous Persons Alert - Maidstone RCMP investigating reports of shots fired at residence in RM of Brittania from a black, newer model Ford Mustang. Same vehicle suspected of shots fired at a residence in Lloydminster, attempted fuel theft in RM of Britannia,” the RCMP Saskatchewan Twitter account tweeted at approximately 7.30am local time.
The Saskatchewan authorities did not provide any further details about the incident, or whether it was related to the ongoing manhunt for the still missing Myles Sanderson.
Brittania, a rural municipality in west-central Saskatchewan, is located about four hours away from the James Smith Cree Nation by car and five-and-a-half hours northwest of Regina, where the suspect was last believed to be seen on Sunday.
Police chief: Working under the assumption suspect somewhere in Regina
In a Monday evening update, Regina police chief Evan Bray said that officers will continue to operate under the assumption that the still-wanted suspect is somewhere in Regina “until we get information that indicates otherwise”.
“So the question now is, where’s Myles?” the chief of police posed in a video shared to his Twitter feed late Monday night.
He acknowledged during the briefing that the information that Myles Sanderson, the remaining alive suspect in the stabbing, was in the Regina area was intel that was “over a day old”, but that law enforcement agencies hadn’t learned anything in the past 24 hours that would lead them to believe he has left the community.
“Report anything that’s unusual,” Chief Bray pleaded in the address, while still warning that the 30-year-old suspect could be armed and dangerous.
ICYMI: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson found dead
One of the men suspected to be behind a spree of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada that killed 10 people and injured at least 19 has been found dead, Canadian authorities say.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday that officers had discovered the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field somewhere in the James Smith Cree Nation, according to Reuters and multiple other outlets.
His brother and fellow suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, remains at large but “may have sustained injures” and may be seeking medical attention, Saskatchewan RCMP commander Rhonda Blackmore said.
Read the full report from my colleague Io Dodds below:
Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson found dead, say Canada police
Rhonda Blackmore of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said his body had been found with ‘visible injuries’ in a ‘heavily grassed’ outdoor area
