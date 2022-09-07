Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 19 people across rural Canada, has been arrested.

The 32-year-old was apprehended around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their dillegence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson,” the police said in a statement.

One such potential sighting occured earlier in the day in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas, with the individual described as driving a white Chevrolet and carrying a knife, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP, who later cancelled an emergency alert related to the spotting.

Unofficial video obtained by the CBC appears to show multiple armed officers in bulletproof vests surrounding a white Chevy truck pulled onto the side of a road.

The arrest brings to a close the massive, four-day manhunt for Mr Sanderson and his brother Damien, who was found dead on Monday from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe thanked police for their efforts.

“To the men and women in uniform who have worked day and night to track down and arrest this dangerous criminal, thank you.,” he said on Wednesday in a statement. “We owe you all a great debt of gratitude.”

Police are investigating if Myles Sanderson killed his brother.

The 32-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

The stabbing rampage took place across 13 different crime scenes, many of which were located inside the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

Those killed in the stabbings, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, are as follows: Bonnie Burns, 48; Carol Burns, 46; Earl Burns, 66; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Thomas Burns, 23; Christian Head, 54; Lana Head, 49; and Robert Sanderson, 49, all of the James Smith Cree Nation; and Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon.

The stabbing suspect has a violent history, according to court records.

As an adult, he has been convicted of 59 different crimes, including assault, assaulting a police officer, and robbery. He has a lifetime weapons ban.

Nonetheless, he was released in February while serving a four-year sentence for kicking an officer in the face who was arresting him on claims of domestic violence in 2018.

Canadian parole board found that Mr Sanderson would “not present an undue risk” to the community.

“The Board is satisfied that your risk is manageable in the community, if you live with your [blacked out] maintain sobriety and employment, and continue with developing supports, including getting therapy,” the board wrote, according to documents obtained by Global News.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.