Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.

“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then Putin won’t know who to hit back.”

The host said if the convoy of tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery gets any closer to Kyiv, a “massacre” could ensue.

The convoy has appeared to be delayed, and is now about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Kyiv, according to the UK defence ministry.

"The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30 km from the centre of the city, having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion. The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," the agency said in a statement.

A massacre would also likely ensue if Nato joined the country, as the transatlantic alliance has thus far stayed out of directly engaging in the war.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” Mr Putin said last week, when he publicly announced the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian leader has raised his country’s nuclear forces to high alert in response to what he’s called “ aggressive statements ” by Nato .

US president Joe Biden has also sworn off any direct military engagement, though both European nations and America have been supplying arms to the Ukrainians.

“Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday night during his State of the Union address. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our Nato allies – in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. Every single inch.”

The Fox host seemed to anticipate these criticisms during his monologue.

“I’m not talking about nuclear war, nor would I support one American boot on the ground, but at what point is this going to end? Nobody did anything after Georgia was taken in ‘08. Nobody cared about Crimea being annexed in 2014,” he added. “It’s interesting how Donald Trump, Putin did nothing during those years, and I would argue it’s because he feared Trump and he believed he would do whatever is necessary.”