Sebastian Rogers’ dad asked the world for help in finding his son on Wednesday, after over a month of searching for him around Tennessee.

The 15-year-old, who is autistic, disappeared overnight on 25 February, with no sign of him since.

“I am asking the world to help me find my son,” Seth Rogers told WKRN. “I need my son back.”

The father has been out looking for his autistic son most days and was one of those who asked the nonprofit organisation the United Cajun Navy in to help.

Meanwhile, Sebastian’s mother Katie Proudfoot and her husband Chris Proudfoot were criticised for leaving their family home in Hendersonville while the boy remains missing.

They say one of the reasons for leaving is the number of threats to their safety by members of the public.

Meanwhile, authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.