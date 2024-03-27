Sebastian Rogers updates: Parents confronted over decision to leave home as teen remains missing
The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County, Tennessee home on 26 February
Sebastian Rogers’ mother and stepfather have been confronted over their decision to pack up and leave their Tennessee home while their teenage son remains missing.
The 15-year-old, who is autistic, disappeared overnight on 25 February, with no sign of him since.
In an interview on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on Monday, Katie and Chris Proudfoot were questioned about their whereabouts that night, as well as their cooperation with the investigation into the boy’s disappearance.
The host also asked if they could confirm reports that they had packed up their RV and left their home in Hendersonville.
“I’m going back to work,” Mr Proudfoot said, with Sebastian’s mother saying she was accompanying her husband before returning home.
“My son could be anywhere, and we’re looking everywhere and anywhere,” Ms Proudfoot said of her decision to leave.
Meanwhile, authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.
Authorities say they have to follow ‘credible’ tips
Those involved in the official search for Sebastian said on Tuesday that they have to follow credible tips and guidance from law enforcement.
In an interview with News Channel 5, Sumner County Emergency Communications Centre lead Ken Weidner said suggestions of using psychic readings is not necessarily helpful.
“I’m not going to beat up psychics and things, but we have to vet what we do before we do it,” Mr Weidner said.
“Anytime the Sheriff’s Office or TBI indicates that we’ve got an area of interest we need to search, we go.”
Dad isn’t giving up hope
Sebastian Rogers’ dad Seth Rogers has spent the past few weeks desperately searching for his son.
In an interview on Monday night, he explained how he had not spoken to the boy’s mother or stepfather in around two weeks.
“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said regarding Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.
There has been no sign of Sebastian so far.
“I still can’t figure it out. I’ve been looking everywhere, handing out flyers,” Mr Rogers, who became visibly teary, said.
You can read the full story here.
The story so far: Frantic searches and emotional interviews
From a pond being drained, to a reward for information and a mother’s tearful interview, the search for Sebastian has now passed the one-month mark.
Here is a rundown of the story so far:
A timeline of the disappearance of 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers
The autistic teenager is believed to have wandered off in the middle of the night with a flashlight, barefoot and alone
Sebastian may have been barefoot
The 15-year-old has been described as white, standing at 5’5”, with brown hair and eyes.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt as he went to bed on 25 February.
It’s thought he was barefoot when he disappeared from his family home in Hendersonville, Sumner County.
Where is Hendersonville?
Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his home in Hendersonville, Sumner County.
The town, with a population of around 61,000, sits close to Nashville, Tennessee.
It sits along the Cumberland River, which wraps around the town’s southern side, while there is mostly rural land to the north.
Investigators not giving up hope
Around 1,500 people have been involved in the search for Sebastian so far.
In an update on Tuesday, the director of the Emergency Operations Centre in Sumner County, Ken Weidner, said they were not giving up hope:
Hunt for missing Sebastian Rogers has covered over 10,000 miles, say investigators
So far, there has been no sign of the 15-year-old who vanished on 26 February
Watch: Father’s emotional interview
Seth Rogers, Sebastian’s father, said on Monday night that he had been searching for his boy every day:
Mother believes someone has her son
In an interview released Monday afternoon, Sebastian’s mother Katie Proudfoot said she believed someone had to have her son, otherwise he would have been found by now.
Read more of the story here.
Sebastian’s home searched at least ten times
In an interview with News Channel 5 Nashville, the man in charge of the Sumner County Emergency Operations Centre said that the investigation has been extremely thorough.
Ken Weidner told the channel that divers had been deployed to search local ponds and sinkholes, while caves and storm drains had also been explored.
“The house was searched at least 10 times. Dogs? Yes,” Mr Weidner said, adding that bloodhounds and cadaver dogs had been used.
So far, none have successfully picked up a trail for Sebastian and the search continues.
What have investigators said?
There has not been an official update from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation since Friday.
At that point, over 240 tips had been received on the case, with locals urged to keep checking their properties and vehicles.
Investigators have also been re-interviewing people and checking over evidence gathered so far.
“Any information you may have about Sebastian…what he likes to do, where he likes to go, people he may know…if it can help us find Sebastian, please let us know,” the TBI said in its update.
The bureau urged people to use the tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND to provide any relevant information they may have, or to email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies