Sebastian Rogers’ mother and stepfather have been confronted over their decision to pack up and leave their Tennessee home while their teenage son remains missing.

The 15-year-old, who is autistic, disappeared overnight on 25 February, with no sign of him since.

In an interview on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on Monday, Katie and Chris Proudfoot were questioned about their whereabouts that night, as well as their cooperation with the investigation into the boy’s disappearance.

The host also asked if they could confirm reports that they had packed up their RV and left their home in Hendersonville.

“I’m going back to work,” Mr Proudfoot said, with Sebastian’s mother saying she was accompanying her husband before returning home.

“My son could be anywhere, and we’re looking everywhere and anywhere,” Ms Proudfoot said of her decision to leave.

Meanwhile, authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.