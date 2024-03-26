✕ Close Sebastian Rogers’ father speaks out about teen’s disappearance

The father of a missing autistic boy in Tennessee said on Monday that he had not spoken to the boy’s mother or stepfather in two weeks.

Speaking in an interview with News Nation, Seth Rogers wiped away tears as he spoke about spending the past month searching for Sebastian Rogers.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since going to bed on 25 February in Hendersonville, Sumner County. When his mother went to wake him the next day, he was gone.

“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said on Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.

In a separate interview on Monday, Ms Proudfoot said she believed that someone must have her son.

“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Four weeks on, a volunteer organisation, The United Cajun Navy, has stepped in to help with the search.