Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711465002

Sebastian Rogers updates: Father reveals breakdown in contact with missing teen’s mother and stepfather

The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County home on 26 February

Dan Gooding
Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:56
Comments
Close
Sebastian Rogers’ father speaks out about teen’s disappearance

The father of a missing autistic boy in Tennessee said on Monday that he had not spoken to the boy’s mother or stepfather in two weeks.

Speaking in an interview with News Nation, Seth Rogers wiped away tears as he spoke about spending the past month searching for Sebastian Rogers.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since going to bed on 25 February in Hendersonville, Sumner County. When his mother went to wake him the next day, he was gone.

“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said on Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.

In a separate interview on Monday, Ms Proudfoot said she believed that someone must have her son.

“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Four weeks on, a volunteer organisation, The United Cajun Navy, has stepped in to help with the search.

Recommended
1711464347

Sebastian’s father says he has not spoken to mother, stepfather

In an interview with News Nation, Sebastian’s father Seth Rogers said that he had not been able to speak with his son’s mother and stepfather for around two weeks.

“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said on Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.

The boy, who has high-functioning autism, has not been seen since his mom sent him to bed the night before.

Mr Rogers has been seen out searching for his son, saying that his disappearance just doesn’t make sense.

“His shoes (were at) the front door. His (Nintendo) Switch was there. His phone was in the kitchen,” Mr Roger said. “I still can’t figure it out. I’ve been looking everywhere, handing out flyers.”

The father wiped away tears as he said he had been looking for his son for a month.

“I’m just trying to keep up hope,” the dad said.

Dan Gooding26 March 2024 14:45
1711462234

United Cajun Navy organising search efforts

The United Cajun Navy said it had received a huge amount of donations, including equipment and food, to aid in the search for Sebastian.

However, due to unsafe weather conditions in the area, the planned rallying point in Hendersonville has been suspended for Tuesday.

“We’re still mobilizing and coordinating behind the scenes but UCN will not be at 90 Volunteer Drive today, so please hold donations for the time being. Thank you for understanding!” Riley Lively, a UCN organiser, said on Facebook.

Dan Gooding26 March 2024 14:10
1711443600

ICYMI: Missing Sebastian Rogers’ mother believes someone has her son

The mother of an autistic boy missing in Tennessee says she believes someone must have her son, after four weeks of searching.

Katie Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace that she couldn’t understand how Sebastian Rogers, who is 15, couldn’t have been found yet otherwise.

Read the full story here:

Missing Sebastian Rogers’ mother believes someone has her son

Katie Proudfoot and her husband Chris said they had been cleared of any wrongdoing

Mike Bedigan26 March 2024 09:00
1711438200

Over 2,000 square miles searched

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who are leading the search, many areas were searched at least twice in the first few days following Sebastian’s disappearance.

“Sebastian’s residence, the yard, the house, the vehicles, have all been searched multiple times. The neighbourhood where Sebastian lives has been canvassed,” the TBI said in an update. “Neighbors’ houses have been searched. Sebastian is autistic, and his family says he is drawn to water.

“Pools in the neighbourhood were searched. Dive teams were brought in, and bodies of water around the neighbourhood and beyond that area were searched, including caves.”

The TBI said nothing so far from security camera footage had been useful, but that all tips were being investigated.

Dan Gooding26 March 2024 07:30
1711429920

United Cajun Navy seeking to aid in search

The volunteer-led group the United Cajun Navy announced on Saturday that it was sending a team to help with the search for Sebastian.

David Flagg, the national director of operations for the volunteer organisation, said at a briefing in Nashville that he could not share too much on the active investigation.

“First and foremost, we’d like to see Sebastian found safe and sound,” Mr Flagg told WKRN. “I think everybody’s hoping, that’s always our hope, is to find, regardless of what the evidence and circumstances might point to the contrary, our hope — and we always hold onto that hope until we find out we can’t anymore — that that person will be found safe and sound, returned to their family.”

The group was organising supplies and volunteers in Hendersonville on Monday, with searches planned to start in the coming days.

Dan Gooding26 March 2024 05:12
1711422915

Sebastian’s father has been searching for him

In a recent interview, Sebastian Rogers’ father Seth spoke of his pain at his son’s disappearance.

Sebastian Rogers’ father speaks out about teen’s disappearance
Dan Gooding26 March 2024 03:15
1711419315

Volunteer rally announced by UCN

The United Cajun Navy has asked for volunteers who want to help with the search for Sebastian to use a new rallying point in Hendersonville.

The group has asked for people to use a spot at 90 Volunteer Drive, but added that the property owner has asked to not be disturbed.

UCN’s rallying point is around 6 miles from where Sebastian was last seen on Stafford Court, on 25 February.

Mike Bedigan26 March 2024 02:15
1711415755

Amber Alert for Sebastian Rogers

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Mike Bedigan26 March 2024 01:15
1711412155

‘A thud’: the last thing Sebastian Rogers’ mother heard from her son

Katie Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace that she couldn’t understand how Sebastian Rogers, who is 15, couldn’t have been found yet otherwise.

“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot told the podcast on Monday.

Ms Proudfoot said she had heard a noise from Sebastian’s room around an hour after he went to bed on 25 February.

“A thud,” she clarified in the interview, saying she had called out to her son, who replied, and she told him to get to sleep.

That was the last time she heard her son, she said. Mr Proudfoot, meanwhile, was away for work on a construction site.

Mike Bedigan26 March 2024 00:15
1711409595

Pictured: Missing Sebastian Rogers

Sebastian Rogers was last seen on 25 February 2024

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Dan Gooding25 March 2024 23:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in