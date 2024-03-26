Sebastian Rogers updates: Father reveals breakdown in contact with missing teen’s mother and stepfather
The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County home on 26 February
The father of a missing autistic boy in Tennessee said on Monday that he had not spoken to the boy’s mother or stepfather in two weeks.
Speaking in an interview with News Nation, Seth Rogers wiped away tears as he spoke about spending the past month searching for Sebastian Rogers.
The 15-year-old has not been seen since going to bed on 25 February in Hendersonville, Sumner County. When his mother went to wake him the next day, he was gone.
“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said on Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.
In a separate interview on Monday, Ms Proudfoot said she believed that someone must have her son.
“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Four weeks on, a volunteer organisation, The United Cajun Navy, has stepped in to help with the search.
Sebastian’s father says he has not spoken to mother, stepfather
In an interview with News Nation, Sebastian’s father Seth Rogers said that he had not been able to speak with his son’s mother and stepfather for around two weeks.
“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said on Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.
The boy, who has high-functioning autism, has not been seen since his mom sent him to bed the night before.
Mr Rogers has been seen out searching for his son, saying that his disappearance just doesn’t make sense.
“His shoes (were at) the front door. His (Nintendo) Switch was there. His phone was in the kitchen,” Mr Roger said. “I still can’t figure it out. I’ve been looking everywhere, handing out flyers.”
The father wiped away tears as he said he had been looking for his son for a month.
“I’m just trying to keep up hope,” the dad said.
United Cajun Navy organising search efforts
The United Cajun Navy said it had received a huge amount of donations, including equipment and food, to aid in the search for Sebastian.
However, due to unsafe weather conditions in the area, the planned rallying point in Hendersonville has been suspended for Tuesday.
“We’re still mobilizing and coordinating behind the scenes but UCN will not be at 90 Volunteer Drive today, so please hold donations for the time being. Thank you for understanding!” Riley Lively, a UCN organiser, said on Facebook.
ICYMI: Missing Sebastian Rogers’ mother believes someone has her son
The mother of an autistic boy missing in Tennessee says she believes someone must have her son, after four weeks of searching.
Katie Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace that she couldn’t understand how Sebastian Rogers, who is 15, couldn’t have been found yet otherwise.
Read the full story here:
Missing Sebastian Rogers’ mother believes someone has her son
Katie Proudfoot and her husband Chris said they had been cleared of any wrongdoing
Over 2,000 square miles searched
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who are leading the search, many areas were searched at least twice in the first few days following Sebastian’s disappearance.
“Sebastian’s residence, the yard, the house, the vehicles, have all been searched multiple times. The neighbourhood where Sebastian lives has been canvassed,” the TBI said in an update. “Neighbors’ houses have been searched. Sebastian is autistic, and his family says he is drawn to water.
“Pools in the neighbourhood were searched. Dive teams were brought in, and bodies of water around the neighbourhood and beyond that area were searched, including caves.”
The TBI said nothing so far from security camera footage had been useful, but that all tips were being investigated.
United Cajun Navy seeking to aid in search
The volunteer-led group the United Cajun Navy announced on Saturday that it was sending a team to help with the search for Sebastian.
David Flagg, the national director of operations for the volunteer organisation, said at a briefing in Nashville that he could not share too much on the active investigation.
“First and foremost, we’d like to see Sebastian found safe and sound,” Mr Flagg told WKRN. “I think everybody’s hoping, that’s always our hope, is to find, regardless of what the evidence and circumstances might point to the contrary, our hope — and we always hold onto that hope until we find out we can’t anymore — that that person will be found safe and sound, returned to their family.”
The group was organising supplies and volunteers in Hendersonville on Monday, with searches planned to start in the coming days.
Sebastian’s father has been searching for him
In a recent interview, Sebastian Rogers’ father Seth spoke of his pain at his son’s disappearance.
Volunteer rally announced by UCN
The United Cajun Navy has asked for volunteers who want to help with the search for Sebastian to use a new rallying point in Hendersonville.
The group has asked for people to use a spot at 90 Volunteer Drive, but added that the property owner has asked to not be disturbed.
UCN’s rallying point is around 6 miles from where Sebastian was last seen on Stafford Court, on 25 February.
Amber Alert for Sebastian Rogers
‘A thud’: the last thing Sebastian Rogers’ mother heard from her son
Katie Proudfoot told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace that she couldn’t understand how Sebastian Rogers, who is 15, couldn’t have been found yet otherwise.
“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot told the podcast on Monday.
Ms Proudfoot said she had heard a noise from Sebastian’s room around an hour after he went to bed on 25 February.
“A thud,” she clarified in the interview, saying she had called out to her son, who replied, and she told him to get to sleep.
That was the last time she heard her son, she said. Mr Proudfoot, meanwhile, was away for work on a construction site.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies