Liveupdated1712054623

North Texas hammered by tennis ball-sized hail as 8 million Americans under tornado warnings: Live

Damage to houses, trees and power lines has been reported from Texas to Kentucky

Rachel Sharp,Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 02 April 2024 11:43
Preparing for severe weather in central Texas

A powerful storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rainfall and tennis ball-sized hail to the central United States on Monday evening, in what is forecast to be a multi-day severe weather event.

More than 8 million Americans were under warnings for severe weather, including tornado warnings for parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas which expired last night.

Damage to houses, trees and power lines has been reported from Texas to Kentucky with dust storms causing cars to pile up on highways.

Residents shared videos of cracked windshields and hail the size of a person's palm.

The powerful storms will continue on Tuesday and could extend into Wednesday, forecasters say.

After lashing parts of Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma, the weather system will extend from the northern parts of Indiana and Ohio and western Pennsylvania and move southward.

The risk for tornadoes extends from southeast Indiana across Ohio and over portions of Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the Storm Prediction Centre forecasts.

1712051441

Gorilla hail pounds cars on highways in Texas

Video posted by meteorologist Reed Timmer shows large hail making driving conditions risky in Texas.

“Gorilla hail northwest of DFW with supercell causing chaos on the highways near Justin, TX!” he wrote.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 10:50
1712046971

Level 4 warning for storms

Tuesday’s risk for severe storms was upgraded to Level 4 of 5 in much of Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, where a “substantial severe weather outbreak” is possible, according to the Storm Prediction Centre.

Chart showing five levels of thunderstorm alerts by Noaa

(Noaa)
Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 09:36
1712044848

Storm forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

The severe weather threat is intensifying from Tuesday and will extend into Wednesday, unleashing powerful tornadoes, damaging winds and hail as large as golf balls in some areas, forecasters say.

The weather system will extend from the northern parts of Indiana and Ohio and western Pennsylvania and move southward.

The risk for tornadoes extends from southeast Indiana across Ohio and over portions of Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the Storm Prediction Centre forecasts.

It will impact the central Gulf coast and eastward to the Chesapeake Bay region and part of the Delmarva Peninsula. Storms in this broad zone will pack strong wind gusts, hail and localised flash flooding.

Some hailstones could exceed 2 inches in diameter and destructive winds could reach speeds of up to 75mph, the centre said.

Storms are likely to reach their peak strength on Tuesday afternoon and evening but could persist overnight in some areas.

“On Wednesday, it appears the primary threat for severe thunderstorms will be for strong wind gusts, and that will be centred on a large portion of the mid-Atlantic coast,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 09:00
1712043048

Storm damage in Tulsa

Authorities reported storm damage northwest of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the town of Barnsdall.

Houses, trees and power lines were damaged after a possible tornado hit the area, Osage County sheriff Eddie Virden told KOTV-TV in Tulsa.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 08:30
1712041200

Severe storms likely Tuesday across much of the eastern US

Severe thunderstorms will move across much of the eastern US on Tuesday, from the Gulf Coast through the Ohio Valley, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

In the midwest and Ohio Vallye Tuesday morning thunderstorms are likely but are expected to taper off early before giving way to more severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Severe storms including tornadoes are likely Tuesday in much of Ohio as well as parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. Large, destructive hail and strong winds are also possible in the region, according to the NWS.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 08:00
1712039443

Three tornadoes in Oklahoma

At least three tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma on Monday evening, according to AccuWeather.

More than eight million people in the Central United States were under tornado watches as a line of storms moved across the state.

Tornado warnings had been in effect for parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, and expired Monday night. Several warnings expired at midnight.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 07:30
1712037600

‘Strong tornadoes,’ large hail likely, thunderstorms expected across central Tennessee on Tuesday

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 07:00
1712035843

Watch: Satellite imagery shows atmospheric river moving into California

A late-season atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to California can be seen entering the country over the weekend in this satellite footage shared by Cooperative Institute for Research in Atmosphere (CIRA).

The moisture from the river has moved inland and enhancing the severe weather threat over central US.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 06:30
1712034000

WATCH: Severe weather to roar from Texas to Maryland

Severe weather to roar from Texas to Maryland
Graig Graziosi2 April 2024 06:00
1712032243

Multiple people hurt in Texas crash amid severe storms

Multiple people were hurt on Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50pm.

The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area.

Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.

Stuti Mishra2 April 2024 05:30

