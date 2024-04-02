✕ Close Preparing for severe weather in central Texas

A powerful storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rainfall and tennis ball-sized hail to the central United States on Monday evening, in what is forecast to be a multi-day severe weather event.

More than 8 million Americans were under warnings for severe weather, including tornado warnings for parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas which expired last night.

Damage to houses, trees and power lines has been reported from Texas to Kentucky with dust storms causing cars to pile up on highways.

Residents shared videos of cracked windshields and hail the size of a person's palm.

The powerful storms will continue on Tuesday and could extend into Wednesday, forecasters say.

After lashing parts of Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma, the weather system will extend from the northern parts of Indiana and Ohio and western Pennsylvania and move southward.

The risk for tornadoes extends from southeast Indiana across Ohio and over portions of Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the Storm Prediction Centre forecasts.