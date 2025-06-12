Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day after ABC News parted ways with longtime correspondent Terry Moran following his “world-class hater” tweets about Donald Trump and Stephen Miller, Moran announced that he was joining the growing chorus of former TV anchors and hosts who have launched their own Substacks.

“For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News, and as you may have heard, I’m not there anymore,” he said in a video posted to social media and his own personal Substack account.

In the post titled “Independence Day,” the former Nightline anchor suggested that he would be going the independent route for the time being, following in the footsteps of other veteran broadcasters and reporters who have recently found themselves sidelined by mainstream news networks and legacy press outlets.

“I’m here, with you, on Substack, this amazing space. And I can’t wait to get at it, to get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country,” he stated. “I’m gonna be reporting and interviewing and just sharing from you, and hoping to hear from you as well.”

Moran let his followers know that it could be a while before he actually starts producing content on a regular basis. “So, it’ll be a few days, maybe a little bit longer, got to get some stuff sorted out, but can’t wait to see you,” he concluded.

open image in gallery Terry Moran says that he is launching his own Substack after he was fired by ABC News earlier this week. ( Substack )

The now-former ABC News anchor and correspondent is adding his name to the expanding list of prominent names who have turned to Substack and similar subscriber-based platforms as television news networks and media conglomerates continue to slash costs amid dwindling ad revenues. Substack is a subscription based platform that allows people to provide content directly to consumers.

Jim Acosta, the former CNN anchor who left the cable news giant earlier this year rather than accept a move to the dreaded midnight shift, encouraged Moran to follow in his footsteps and join Substack earlier this week. “Come on in, Terry. The water is warm,” he told Vanity Fair.

With other TV news vets such as Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Chuck Todd and Chris Matthews all creating their own online programs – not to mention one-time MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan starting up his own Substack-based media company Zeteo – Vanity Fair spoke to some who have recently taken the dive into independent journalism.

“My advice to Terry or any other legacy media person who goes independent is this: You have spent your whole life as a buyer. People came to you with information, job offers, etc. Now you are a seller,” former CNN analyst Chris Cillizza said, adding, “My view is that as an independent news creator, you have to be in a lot of places at once.”

Moran’s Substack announcement also came shortly after anti-Trump digital media empire MeidasTouch – which just hired Katie Phang after MSNBC canceled her show – publicly pitched him to join the network. “There’s a seat at the table for you, Terry,” MeidasTouch founder Ben Meisalas declared in a video posted to social media. “Help lead the next era of journalism—one that doesn’t flinch when democracy is under threat.”

The journey from broadcast television to Substacking has been quick for Moran, who was suspended by ABC News on Sunday after he sent out a late-night screed savaging Trump and his deputy chief of staff Miller.

open image in gallery Moran was terminated by ABC News just six weeks after he sat down with Donald Trump for a high-profile interview. ( ABC News )

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred,” Moran wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

He added: “The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It's not brains. It's bile.”

With the administration demanding that the network take action against Moran and MAGA media calling for him to be fired, ABC News announced on Sunday morning that he was “suspended pending further evaluation” as his post “does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards.”

Moran, who had just sat down with Trump for a newsmaking and high-profile interview six weeks earlier, found himself fired two days later. Progressives and liberals savaged the move and accused the network of once again capitulating to the president, specifically noting that the network had paid Trump $15 million late last year to settle a defamation lawsuit involving anchor George Stephanopoulos.

In the end, though, the decision to cut Moran may have had as much to do with economics as it did with criticism over his tweets, which also reportedly resonated within the halls of the ABC newsroom.

“The fact that Moran was at the end of a contract cycle — his deal was set to expire on Friday, according to a person briefed on the matter — made it easier for ABC to take swift action,” CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter reported on Tuesday.