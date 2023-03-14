Toddler recovering after being attacked by two dogs at the same time

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A toddler is recovering in hospital after being attacked and bitten multiple times by two dogs in Arkansas.

The Magnolia Police Department was called out to a regional hospital in Magnolia after the two-year-old child was attacked near their home by a German Shepherd and a pit bull.

The youngster suffered bites to the head and forehead in the shocking incident reported KSLA.

A neighbour witnessed the attack and ran to help the child. Police and animal control officers were able to catch the German Shepherd dog as it was still in the area when they arrived.

Authorities say that the owner of the pit bull brought the dog to animal control while its officers were still there.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In December a four-day-old girl died after she was bitten by her family’s Siberian husky dog in Cave Springs, Arkansas.

In the same month, two brothers saved their three-year-old sister from an attack by two unleashed pitfalls, according to KTHV-TV