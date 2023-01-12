‘Powerful’ tornado damages buildings and uproots trees in Alabama
National Weather Service warned of “large and extremely dangerous tornado”
A “powerful” tornado that struck the city of Selma, Alabama, on Thursday damaged dozens of buildings and uprooted trees, officials say.
The “large and extremely dangerous tornado” hit Selma at 12.19pm CT (1.19pm ET), according to the National Weather Service, and was one of more than a dozen twisters reported as a major storm swept through the south.
Mayor James Perkins said the city had sustained “significant damage” in a Facebook post.
“Please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines,” Mr Perkins said.
Breaking more to come
