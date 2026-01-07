Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 formerly owned by President Donald Trump can be yours - if you can hold on as the highest bidder.

The high‑profile vehicle, with a New York license plate reading “DJT,” is scheduled to be auctioned on January 17 at Osceola Heritage Park in Florida as part of the Mecum Kissimmee 2026 event, which started Tuesday and runs through January 18.

The red coupe, purchased new by Trump, has logged just 9,506 miles and comes with a copy of the original title showing Trump’s signature and his Trump Tower address, according to Mecum Auctions.

Mecum estimates the Ferrari will fetch between $750,000 and $1 million at auction.

“When you add the significance, the notoriety of it once being owned by the president, it could double or triple the price of the car,” a Mecum Auctions spokesperson told News 6.

A 2007 Ferrari F430 F1, once owned by President Donald Trump, featuring a 'DJT' license plate, will be auctioned in a Florida sale on January 17. ( Mecum Auctions )

Under the hood, the Ferrari is powered by a 4.3‑liter light‑alloy V‑8 engine that produces 483 horsepower and is paired with Ferrari’s F1 six‑speed sequential automatic transmission.

The manufacturer rated the model capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds with a top speed above 196 mph.

The car features premium touches such as a beige leather interior, electronically operated Daytona‑style seats, carbon‑fiber dash inserts, automatic climate control, power windows and heated mirrors.

The vehicle has appeared at high-profile events, including Mar-a-Lago, according to Mecum Auctions.

It was originally delivered to Ferrari of Long Island and includes its original window sticker and documentation.

Trump’s car collection has included a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, several Cadillac limousines, a Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and one of the first Tesla Roadsters, according to Mecum Auctions.

He also acquired a Camaro Pace Car Edition after being invited to drive the official 100th Indianapolis 500 Pace Car in 2011.

Nowadays, Trump rides in the heavily armored presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast,” a custom‑built vehicle used by U.S. presidents that resembles a Cadillac but is reinforced with military‑grade armor, bulletproof glass and advanced security features. It travels with a large motorcade and is designed to protect the president from attacks and other threats.

Trump’s motorcade may include other armored vehicles, including the specially outfitted Polaris Ranger‑style utility vehicle dubbed “Golf Force One,” used for added protection during golf events.