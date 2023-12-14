2024 polls: Trump leads Biden in seven swing states
Across seven states, former president leads incumbent by 47 to 42 per cent
Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in seven swing states by an average of five per cent among registered voters.
A Morning Consult/Bloomberg News poll has former president beating Mr Biden 47 to 42 per cent across the seven states as a whole. Mr Trump leads by three per cent in Arizona, by seven points in Georgia, by four points in Michigan, by five points in Nevada, by 11 points in North Carolina, by a single point in Pennsylvania, and by six points in Wisconsin.
This comes as Mr Trump is also pulling ahead in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses on 15 January.
With just a month, the former president’s support passed 50 per cent for the first time during the 2024 campaign, according to a poll by the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom, in which 51 per cent of the respondents said Mr Trump was their top choice.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at 19 per cent in the survey while former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is at 16 per cent.
Trump is second choice for 13 per cent of likely caucusgoers
Despite earning support from many donors including the powerful Koch network, Ms Haley’s numbers have remained static in Iowa at 16 per cent.
Mr Trump is also the second choice for 13 per cent of likely caucusgoers, while 30 per cent of them say Mr DeSantis is their second choice and 17 per cent say that Ms Haley is their second choice.
The winner of the Iowa Caucus rarely wins the Republican presidential nomination. Indeed, Mr Trump came in second in 2016 when he lost to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who more directly appealed to white evangelicals. The last Republican to win the Hawkeye State and then the presidential nomination was former president George W Bush in 2000.
In addition, 49 per cent of likely caucusgoers said their mind is made up, while 70 per cent of Mr Trump’s supporters say their mind is already made up. In addition, 73 per cent of Republicans say that they believe Mr Trump can beat President Joe Biden in a rematch.
Biden’s bad numbers with Democrats
Among Democrats and other voters leaning towards the party, about 40 per cent say that Mr Biden’s economic policies haven’t improved the economy. Similarly, about four in 10 say the US is doing the right amount to help Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza. About a third say the US is helping too much and about a quarter say the aid is not enough. Among voters under the age of 35 in both Michigan and Georgia, almost half say the US is doing too much. That’s about 20 points higher than among those over the age of 50.
Among voters in both states, most say that he doesn’t have the attributes they seek in a president regarding policy, ability to grasp their problems, or his stamina and sharpness.
While Mr Trump gets better marks on those issues, Mr Biden is ahead when it comes to temperament, with about half of respondents in each state saying he doesn’t have the temperament they want in a president, while 57 per cent in Michigan and 58 per cent in Georgia say the same about Mr Trump.
On policy, only nine per cent of voters under 45 say Mr Biden represents an ideal candidate. On being able to understand their problems, only 11 per cent of these voters in Georgia and nine per cent in Michigan say they believe Mr Biden does.
Younger voters break in Mr Trump’s favour by 50 to 40 per cent in Georgia, and by 49 to 38 per cent in Michigan.
Mr Biden has the support of 90 per cent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters over the age of 45 in both states, but just 78 per cent of those leaning towards the Democrats under the age of 45 in Michigan and 80 per cent in Georgia.
In Georgia, most approve of the charges brought against Mr Trump in the state for election interference, with 47 per cent stating that if the allegations against the former president are accurate, they would disqualify him from holding office. Fourteen per cent say the charges would cast doubt on his fitness to serve if revealed to be true. In Michigan, 46 per cent say the election interference charges against Mr Trump are disqualifying if found to be true, and another 14 per cent say it would cast doubt on his fitness for office.
But among the voters who are likely to vote in a Republican primary, 64 per cent in Michigan, and 70 per cent in Georgia say the charges are irrelevant. In both swing states, 27 per cent of those supporting Mr Trump against Mr Biden say that a conviction for Mr Trump would cast doubt on his fitness for office.
In Michigan, 10 per cent said they don’t support either candidate. Mr Trump’s lead is increased by voters who say they didn’t vote in 2020 – this group breaks for the former president by 26 points in Georgia and by 40 in Michigan. Respondents who say they voted in 2020 reported having broken for Mr Biden in the last election but they now lean in Mr Trump’s direction in both swing states. Mr Biden is currently retaining fewer of his 2020 supporters compared to Mr Trump.
While Mr Trump faces the challenge of getting politically disengaged people to turn up to the polls, Mr Biden is confronted with having to convince those who backed him in the past to do so again, despite their negative views of his leadership.
Thirty-five per cent in Michigan and 39 in Georgia approve of Mr Biden’s job performance and 54 per cent in Georgia and 56 per cent in Michigan say his policies have led to a worse economy.
Trump hits new high in Iowa poll weeks before caucuses
A new poll shows that a majority of likely Iowa caucusgoers support former president Donald Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley trailing significantly.
The new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows that 51 per cent of Republicans back the four-times-indicted-twice-impeached former president ahead of the 15 January caucus.
Mr Trump’s support has grown since October, when 43 per cent of likely caucusgoers backed him, it reveals.
Mr Trump also has a wide lead among many of the key groups within Iowa’s electorate, with 51 per cent of white evangelicals supporting him as their first choice; 59 per cent of self-identified Republicans; 63 per cent of first-time caucusgoers; and 66 per cent of white men without a college degree.
Mr Trump also has a wide lead against his nearest competitor Mr DeSantis.
The Florida governor has elected to put all of his efforts in the Hawkeye State as his campaign continues to lag. To date, he has visited all 99 counties, finishing what is called the “Full Grassley,” named for the state’s long-serving Senator Chuck Grassley.
The unplanned rise of the Iowa caucuses
Iowa’s rise in political importance was unplanned — the process used to be dominated by political insiders and there was little opportunity for regular members to have any influence, as The New York Times has noted.
That began to change in 1968, with both the country as a whole, and specifically the Democratic Party, experiencing significant unrest amid the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement. The battle between party leaders and rank-and-file members came to a head at the Democratic Convention, where protesters clashed with law enforcement.
The uneasiness stretched onto the convention floor, and the party eventually began to rethink the process for how they choose their presidential candidates to include the voices of regular party members.
This led to new rules for the 1972 contest and the four stages in which Iowans now choose their preferred candidates, beginning on the precinct level. The precinct votes are the caucuses where people gather in community centres, sports halls and, in less populated areas, even people’s homes. But there’s also voting taking place on the county, congressional district and state levels.
These new rules, while making the process more accessible and inclusive, also led to further delays as newly formed committees needed updated election materials. However, the state party only had an old machine to make the required copies, leading the state party to decide they needed at least a month between each voting stage to get everything in order in time.
The national convention was set for early July, meaning that the state convention could take place in June, but at the time, the state party was unable to locate a big enough venue, pushing each stage further back, meaning that the process had to begin earlier in the year.
The party chose 24 January as their start date in 1972, making the caucuses the first presidential contest in the nation. While the New Hampshire primaries had been first since the 1950s, Iowa Democrats weren’t in earnest moving their contest earlier to garner national attention, The Times noted. But the national spotlight came to Iowa anyway, beginning with the campaign of South Dakota Senator George McGovern. The longshot candidate was struggling in the polls against the frontrunner, Maine’s Senator Edmund Muskie.
On caucus night, state party officials convened at the party headquarters, where New York Times reporter Johnny Apple was one of about a dozen members of the press in attendance. He was the only one who asked for the results that night, but the party wasn’t ready to release them, having not expected any interest. A party official, Richard Bender, organised a phone tree to get all the results from around the state.
Apple’s article published the following morning revealed Muskie as the winner but that McGovern had received 22 per cent of the delegates, helping bring the caucuses into the national spotlight. Muskie’s less-than-impressive win went against all expectations. Similarly, McGovern’s strong second-place finish was also a surprise.
As with the surprising wins of Barack Obama in 2008, Rick Santorum in 2012, John Kerry in 2004, George HW Bush in 1980 and Jimmy Carter in 1976, the strong second-place result for McGovern first showed in 1972 that a lesser-known candidate can come from behind and do better than expected thanks to the new rules first used almost 52 years ago, changing the narrative and building momentum for a nascent campaign.
‘The entire Iowa caucus game is really about expectations’
Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin has been to countless events in Iowa this campaign season.
“The entire Iowa caucus game is really about expectations,” she tells The Independent. “And that’s true throughout the entire early campaign all the way up until caucus night.”
“It’s the first chance for these candidates to really impress or disappoint the people who are watching this race. And that is all based on how they are expected to do versus how they end up doing,” she adds.
Where the Republican candidates stand on Donald Trump
The field of Republican candidates has winnowed significantly since the beginning of the campaign, going from eight hopefuls appearing on the stage during the first primary debate to just four in the fourth showdown.
The frontrunner by a wide margin is former President Donald Trump, who has declined to appear at any of the debates so far, but his reticence to argue his case hasn’t had any impact on his strong primary poll numbers.
The four top remaining challengers have all used different tactics to take on Mr Trump.
Biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author Vivek Ramaswamy has been mimicking him while at times struggling to explain why he’s running against a man he has called “the best president of the 21st century”.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been creative in finding different ways to call Mr Trump a wildly incompetent and dangerous criminal.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has argued that he would be a more competent, and most importantly, younger, version of the ex-president who would be able to run again in 2028.
Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley initially instituted the “pro-having it and pro-eating it” cake policy of disgraced former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when it came to Mr Trump, attempting to remain on the fence and not annoy either Republicans supportive or critical of the former president. More recently, she has become slightly more outspoken in her criticism.
Trump allies threaten criminal charges against media if elected
Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution and political prosecution is not merely “rhetoric” but a “dead serious” threat to his opponents and the media, according to his own allies.
On his War Room podcast on Tuesday, former White House adviser and far-right activist Steve Bannon asked Trump loyalist Kash Patel whether he can “deliver the goods” and “get rolling on prosecutions” should Mr Trump win election in 2024.
“And I want the Morning Joe producers that watch us and all the producers to watch us – this is not just rhetoric. We’re absolutely dead serious,” Bannon said. “The deep state, the administrative state, the fourth branch of government never mentioned in the Constitution, is going to be taken apart, brick by brick, and the people that did these evil deeds will be held accountable and prosecuted, criminal prosecutions.”
Patel said a team of “all-American patriots” in all levels of government in a potential Trump administration beginning in 2025 will “come after” members of the press that he claims have “lied about American citizens” and “helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.”
“We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminal or civilly, we’ll figure that out,” said Mr Patel, who joined the Trump administration in 2019 as a dubiously qualified intelligence official.
