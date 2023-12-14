2024 polls: Trump leads Biden in seven swing states

✕ Close Related video: Trump claims former White House doctor told him he was healthier than Obama

Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in seven swing states by an average of five per cent among registered voters.

A Morning Consult/Bloomberg News poll has former president beating Mr Biden 47 to 42 per cent across the seven states as a whole. Mr Trump leads by three per cent in Arizona, by seven points in Georgia, by four points in Michigan, by five points in Nevada, by 11 points in North Carolina, by a single point in Pennsylvania, and by six points in Wisconsin.

This comes as Mr Trump is also pulling ahead in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses on 15 January.

With just a month, the former president’s support passed 50 per cent for the first time during the 2024 campaign, according to a poll by the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom, in which 51 per cent of the respondents said Mr Trump was their top choice.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at 19 per cent in the survey while former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is at 16 per cent.